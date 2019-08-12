BOURBON Press Release - Financial information: Change in the date of publication of BOURBON Corporation's half-year results of 2019 to September 26

Marseilles, August 12, 2019,

Financial information: Change in the date of publication of BOURBON Corporation's half-year results of 2019 to September 26

BOURBON Corporation announces today the modification of the publication date of its financial results for the first half of 2019 to September 26 instead of September 5.

This announcement follows changes in the Board of Directors' meeting schedule to reflect decisions made in August 2019.

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

