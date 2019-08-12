Atari: Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

ATARI



Paris, August 12, 2019 - The Atari Group will release its Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 during the week of August 12, 2019. This Annual Financial Report will be available in particular on the company's website and upon request at the head office.

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, Code Isin FR0010478248, Ticker ATA) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

This is information that Atari SA. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on August 12, 2019 at 6:00pm.

