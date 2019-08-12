Web Presence: Students are Heading Back to Campus: Protect My College Student Explains the One Priority that Should be on Everyone's List

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE /August 12, 2019 / As college kids are heading to campus, some for the first time, it's an anxiety-driven time for many young adults and their parents. Preparing for an empty nest, worrying about grades and guided direction, safety and finding new friends are on the top of the list.

Basic Necessities for Heading off to College

• Essentials (Clothes, shoes, toiletries, etc.)

• Bedding & Pillows

• Décor (rugs, lamps)

• Schedule- Pre-planning weekly calls and texts to touch base

• Emergency contact information

• Campus security office

• Medications

• Copies of their social security card, birth certificate and insurance card

• Gift cards, credit cards, and money

There is another issue that many parents often overlook because it's out of sight out of mind, for the most part-What do you do when your student gets sick?You can try to find a physician that takes same-day appointments; you can have your kid go to urgent care, that's inevitably packed with other college kids and adults, or you can make an incredibly easy step and get your student the Protect My College Student App via MD Live. It's really a no brainer. For example, you kid wakes up at 3:00 am with a head cold or the flu, they log into the app and speak directly with a physician via video chat. The physician will diagnose and prescribe the necessary protocol to get your child healthy once again. The physician will also call in prescriptions to the local pharmacy for your student.

These practitioners are available 24/7, so even if it's the middle of the night or the weekend, your student can receive the care they need on the spot. There is no trying to get a doctor's appointment, figuring out urgent care's hours or being hauled-up in a full waiting room for hours on end.

The plans are worth the small investment to offer this convenience for your beloved student. Monthly payments are $12.95, or there is the yearly option for $119.00 (savings of $36.40/three months free).

About Protect My College Student

We're Always Here, Even When You Can't Be!

Protect My College Student utilizes modern technology in the healthcare field to provide constant, fast, and affordable care to college students throughout the nation. Using MD Live's telemedicine services, students can contact doctors and healthcare professionals 24/7. Our goal is to provide parents peace of mind as their children go off to college and are living away from home for the first time. This can be a nerve-wracking time for parents but knowing that their children have unlimited access to medical services and counseling reassures them that their students are in good hands.

