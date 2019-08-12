

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza set a new record for deliveries in under six minutes in Queensland.



The pizza chain said Domino's Ferny Grove, Brisbane-outlet delivered every order for a week in an average time of 5 minutes 27 seconds. Domino's Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight said the company was delighted by the new record.



'Historically, people believed you had to choose between quality, time and price when it came to food, but this record shows that restriction no longer applies to Domino's. We believe in 'slow where it matters, fast where it counts', which means taking the time to make each pizza carefully and to be careful on the roads,' Knight said.



Knight said the secret behind the record breaking effort is a carefully co-ordinated team of pizza experts in stores, supported by world-first software that gives pizza chefs a head start.



Domino's Ferny Grove franchisees Brandon and Kushla Brooking said the achievement is a testament to the hard work and efforts of an entire team.



'The record was really a team effort and having the team ready to take on the challenge together was the first step when attempting the delivery record breaking week,' Brooking said.



'We couldn't be prouder of our team for bringing their enthusiasm and commitment to the record challenge while always ensuring our pizza quality was excellent and that our safety standard was upheld.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX