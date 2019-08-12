Web Presence: Himachal Mukhopadhyay Encourages Gaining Insights from Claims Over Snapshot Information from Wearable Tech

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Healthcare professional Himachal Mukhopadhyay is always on the hunt for ways to optimize patient care delivery. He encourages doctors and other healthcare professionals to look beyond data obtained from wearable tech and instead gain critical insights from patient claims.

Himachal Mukhopadhyay regularly upgrades to newer and more accurate tools in-office to meet patients' changing and diverse needs. He acknowledges the good work consumer technology has had on patient health (produced by companies like Fitbit and Apple), as it gives them a snapshot into their cardio activity and general health standing. However, he warns against relying on the data generated by these devices when making predictions for patients.

"Wearable tech that monitors things like heart rate, steps, and sleeping patterns help patients take control of their health in certain aspects, especially their activity levels," says Himachal Mukhopadhyay. "The data that comes from these devices is good data, but it only scratches the surface of each patient's health and shouldn't be used to predict future health complications."

In America, heart disease is one of the major afflictions killing people who haven't reached old age. Obesity is another tremendous issue, and it certainly has an influence on the number of people who are diagnosed with cardiovascular concerns. Himachal Mukhopadhyay admits that wearable tech that tracks certain health components have made it a lot easier for people to tackle obesity and heart health. However, he notes that the diagnostics obtained from their reports don't factor in elements like family health history and often miss risks hiding in plain sight.

"Using health insurance claims to obtain administrative data is especially useful in addressing issues like cost, quality, and the potential for major health concerns," says Himachal Mukhopadhyay. "Because the healthcare industry is so data intensive, we have a whole history lesson on each patient to help us improve their standing and prevent complications."

When patients visit doctors, specialists, or any clinical office, their information is routinely collected. This can mean data from treatments, payments, billed statements, prescriptions and other electronic health records. Using these records, health professionals can take an in-depth look at their health standing (down to specific illnesses or symptoms) across their entire life.

This medical history will also note the physicians and offices that have assisted the patient in the past and fleshes out the context of their health standing for years or decades. Data obtained from wearable tech can't compete, since it only provides tiny windows of information that cover only topical health indicators. Claims records are essential tools in understanding patient health and being able to predict and prevent health concerns in the future.

"Large sets of data from healthcare claims can help us build a powerful health model on each patient, which helps us spot emerging conditions before they become dangerous and intervene to stop issues from arising in the first place," says Himachal Mukhopadhyay.

