

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $4.03 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $5.77 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $83.29 million from $96.82 million last year.



Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. earnings at a glance:



