Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A12C5M ISIN: BMG6891L1054 Ticker-Symbol: PGA 
Stuttgart
12.08.19
17:39 Uhr
2,982 Euro
+0,031
+1,03 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS
PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD2,982+1,03 %