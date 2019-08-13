

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German lighting company Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) confirmed that it received a buy-out proposal from ams AG. ams intends to offer a price of 38.50 euros per Osram share in cash, valuing Osram at around 4.3 billion euros.



ams has submitted a documentation about a bridge financing of 4.2 billion euros by HSBC and UBS.The two investment banks have committed 1.5 billion euros for this purpose.



Osram said it has decided to enter into negotiations with ams regarding the conclusion of a Business Combination Agreement. However, it will further review the documentation.



In early July, Osram Licht said that it accepted a 3.4 billion euros or $3.8 billion takeover offer from Bain Capital and Carlyle Group LP. The two private equity buyout firms offered 35 euros per share in cash.



In early August, Allianz Global Investors, holding over nine percent of the outstanding shares in Osram Licht, said it did not to accept the offer from Bain Capital and Carlyle.



