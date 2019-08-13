

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) agreed to sell its blogging platform Tumblr to Automattic Inc, a owner of popular online-publishing tool WordPress.com, for an undisclosed amount. Reports said the deal puts the price-tag 'well below' $20 million.



Automattic Inc. will take on about 200 staffers in Tumblr



Tumblr was acquired by Yahoo for $1.1 billion in 2013, before moving under Verizon's umbrella through the carrier's acquisition of Yahoo in 2017.



