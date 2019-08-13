Fraport Traffic Figures - July 2019: Passenger Traffic Rises at Frankfurt Airport

International Group airports report differing traffic development

FRANKFURT, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 6.9 million passengers in the reporting month, up 0.8 percent compared to the already heavily-traveled July holiday month last year. For the first seven months of the year, passenger traffic at FRA rose by 2.6 percent. Aircraft movements in July 2019 climbed by 1.0 percent to 47,125 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 2.4 percent to over 2.9 million metric tons. FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also grew by 1.5 percent to 178,652 metric tons.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported differing development in passenger traffic. Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) achieved a 4.2 percent jump in traffic to 207,292 passengers. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) together received about 1.3 million passengers - a decline of 9.9 percent year-on-year. This decline, among other things, can be attributed to the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil - whereby other carriers temporarily were unable to fully absorb the traffic volume.

With nearly 2.1 million passengers, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded a further 4.9 percent rise in traffic. The 14 Greek airports together welcomed some 5.3 million passengers in July 2019, decreasing 0.8 percent year-on-year. This light downturn resulted from the consolidation of flight offers by some airlines serving the Greek market.

On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) together served about 1.2 million passengers. The resulting 13.2 percent drop in passengers is a continuation of the consolidation trend seen in previous months, following the rapid passenger growth in figures at the Twin Star airports in recent years. In contrast, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera reported almost 5.4 million passengers, again recording strong growth of 11.7 percent in July 2019. Registering some 2.2 million passengers, Russia's St. Petersburg Airport (LED) also achieved growth of 4.9 percent. Traffic at China's Xian Airport (XIY) almost reached 4.3 million passengers, a 7.4 percent gain compared to the same month last year.

Fraport Traffic Figures July 2019

Fraport Group Airports1

July 2019

Year to Date (YTD) 2019







Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month ? % Month ? % Month ? % YTD ? % YTD ? % YTD ? % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 6,920,396 0.8 175,358 1.4 47,125 1.0 40,564,329 2.6 1,222,960 -2.0 299,441 2.0 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 207,292 4.2 1,012 -3.9 3,311 -7.3 1,067,005 3.6 6,737 -5.2 19,992 -2.6 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,292,050 -9.9 6,745 -7.2 12,036 -5.7 8,711,611 5.3 44,866 -5.8 77,731 -1.7 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 615,872 -4.4 3,593 -1.3 5,367 -3.6 4,067,586 13.5 23,704 -4.0 34,047 6.6 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 676,178 -14.5 3,152 -13.1 6,669 -7.3 4,644,025 -0.9 21,162 -7.8 43,684 -7.3 LIM Lima Peru 80.01 2,093,602 4.9 24,083 -2.0 17,476 2.1 13,409,433 6.1 147,783 -5.2 113,624 1.6 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 5,318,937 -0.8 742 1.2 41,543 -0.9 16,244,465 1.6 4,363 -5.6 134,644 2.3 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 2,769,604 -1.4 558 -1.1 20,514 -1.2 9,104,875 1.0 3,289 -4.9 72,493 1.0 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 658,435 -4.2 28 -10.6 4,766 -3.3 1,743,586 -2.5 115 11.8 13,567 -4.5 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 513,280 -2.5 39 10.3 3,270 2.3 1,640,064 -3.2 248 -4.4 11,353 4.9 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 171,231 3.3 0 -100.0 1,465 3.1 412,219 1.4 0 -91.2 3,890 4.4 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 60,157 -10.1 9 -3.9 556 -6.2 169,787 -30.6 56 14.8 1,899 -26.3 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 149,448 5.2 0 n.a. 1,223 4.4 329,733 8.5 0 n.a. 2,969 4.5 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 802,142 -1.3 482 -1.3 6,419 -4.8 3,849,820 5.9 2,866 -5.8 31,792 3.6 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 414,911 2.0 0 n.a. 2,815 4.2 959,666 1.3 4 6.7 7,023 1.1 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 2,549,333 -0.1 185 9.1 21,029 -0.6 7,139,590 2.4 1,074 -7.9 62,151 3.9 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 339,200 6.2 16 -11.4 4,747 5.4 815,712 10.4 59 12.4 10,545 10.4 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 113,290 4.3 0 n.a. 1,019 7.4 241,801 4.6 0 n.a. 2,246 3.3 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 386,376 -1.3 20 11.3 3,530 1.1 1,273,337 4.5 105 4.2 11,704 7.7 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 517,649 -1.0 34 33.5 3,503 -4.1 1,383,940 1.9 184 23.4 10,511 0.3 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 68,758 1.2 32 12.7 731 -2.4 273,202 7.8 212 -5.6 3,785 24.7 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 1,035,761 -1.6 61 11.7 6,558 -4.1 2,896,272 -1.1 380 -20.8 19,845 -3.3 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 88,299 -1.3 22 -12.6 941 -2.1 255,326 4.2 135 -16.1 3,515 10.4 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 1,247,417 -13.2 271 -49.8 7,944 -15.5 2,686,148 -13.0 3,189 -36.7 19,311 -15.6 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 839,693 -11.2 253 -51.8 5,229 -13.6 1,577,724 -12.8 3,117 -37.3 11,032 -14.3 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 407,724 -16.9 18 31.5 2,715 -18.9 1,108,424 -13.4 72 16.0 8,279 -17.4





























At equity consolidated airports

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 5,407,963 11.7 n.a. n.a. 29,363 8.3 18,654,607 9.1 n.a. n.a. 111,267 10.1 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 2,206,477 4.9 n.a. n.a. 16,604 -4.7 10,974,250 9.1 n.a. n.a. 96,914 2.9 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 4,296,707 7.4 33,943 37.7 30,930 7.1 27,201,651 6.4 198,759 24.6 198,961 5.2

Frankfurt Airport2









July 2019 Month ? % YTD 2019 ? % Passengers 6,920,936 0.8 40,566,407 2.6 Cargo (freight & mail) 178,652 1.5 1,244,238 -2.2 Aircraft movements 47,125 1.0 299,441 2.0 MTOW (in metric tons)3 2,914,042 2.4 18,513,443 2.1 PAX/PAX-flight4 156.1 0.1 144.8 0.6 Seat load factor (%) 84.0

78.9

Punctuality rate (%) 65.9

71.4











Frankfurt Airport PAX share ? %5 PAX share ? %5 Regional Split Month

YTD

Continental 64.5 -0.3 64.0 2.1 Germany 9.3 -4.4 10.5 -1.0 Europe (excl. GER) 55.3 0.4 53.5 2.7 Western Europe 45.8 0.9 44.3 2.3 Eastern Europe 9.5 -1.8 9.2 4.6 Intercontinental 35.5 2.5 36.0 3.5 Africa 4.4 10.5 4.5 10.3 Middle East 5.0 3.8 5.2 0.8 North America 14.0 1.1 12.5 3.0 Central & South Amer. 2.7 1.1 3.5 4.8 Far East 9.3 1.0 10.2 2.3 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.











Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo =Freight + mail

