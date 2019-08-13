Fraport Traffic Figures - July 2019: Passenger Traffic Rises at Frankfurt Airport

International Group airports report differing traffic development
FRANKFURT, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 6.9 million passengers in the reporting month, up 0.8 percent compared to the already heavily-traveled July holiday month last year. For the first seven months of the year, passenger traffic at FRA rose by 2.6 percent. Aircraft movements in July 2019 climbed by 1.0 percent to 47,125 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 2.4 percent to over 2.9 million metric tons. FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also grew by 1.5 percent to 178,652 metric tons.
Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported differing development in passenger traffic. Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) achieved a 4.2 percent jump in traffic to 207,292 passengers. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) together received about 1.3 million passengers - a decline of 9.9 percent year-on-year. This decline, among other things, can be attributed to the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil - whereby other carriers temporarily were unable to fully absorb the traffic volume.
With nearly 2.1 million passengers, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded a further 4.9 percent rise in traffic. The 14 Greek airports together welcomed some 5.3 million passengers in July 2019, decreasing 0.8 percent year-on-year. This light downturn resulted from the consolidation of flight offers by some airlines serving the Greek market.
On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) together served about 1.2 million passengers. The resulting 13.2 percent drop in passengers is a continuation of the consolidation trend seen in previous months, following the rapid passenger growth in figures at the Twin Star airports in recent years. In contrast, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera reported almost 5.4 million passengers, again recording strong growth of 11.7 percent in July 2019. Registering some 2.2 million passengers, Russia's St. Petersburg Airport (LED) also achieved growth of 4.9 percent. Traffic at China's Xian Airport (XIY) almost reached 4.3 million passengers, a 7.4 percent gain compared to the same month last year.
Fraport Traffic Figures
July 2019
Fraport Group Airports1
July 2019
Year to Date (YTD) 2019
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
? %
Month
? %
Month
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
6,920,396
0.8
175,358
1.4
47,125
1.0
40,564,329
2.6
1,222,960
-2.0
299,441
2.0
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
207,292
4.2
1,012
-3.9
3,311
-7.3
1,067,005
3.6
6,737
-5.2
19,992
-2.6
Fraport Brasil
100.00
1,292,050
-9.9
6,745
-7.2
12,036
-5.7
8,711,611
5.3
44,866
-5.8
77,731
-1.7
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil
100.00
615,872
-4.4
3,593
-1.3
5,367
-3.6
4,067,586
13.5
23,704
-4.0
34,047
6.6
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil
100.00
676,178
-14.5
3,152
-13.1
6,669
-7.3
4,644,025
-0.9
21,162
-7.8
43,684
-7.3
LIM
Lima
Peru
80.01
2,093,602
4.9
24,083
-2.0
17,476
2.1
13,409,433
6.1
147,783
-5.2
113,624
1.6
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
5,318,937
-0.8
742
1.2
41,543
-0.9
16,244,465
1.6
4,363
-5.6
134,644
2.3
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
2,769,604
-1.4
558
-1.1
20,514
-1.2
9,104,875
1.0
3,289
-4.9
72,493
1.0
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
658,435
-4.2
28
-10.6
4,766
-3.3
1,743,586
-2.5
115
11.8
13,567
-4.5
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
513,280
-2.5
39
10.3
3,270
2.3
1,640,064
-3.2
248
-4.4
11,353
4.9
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
171,231
3.3
0
-100.0
1,465
3.1
412,219
1.4
0
-91.2
3,890
4.4
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
60,157
-10.1
9
-3.9
556
-6.2
169,787
-30.6
56
14.8
1,899
-26.3
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
149,448
5.2
0
n.a.
1,223
4.4
329,733
8.5
0
n.a.
2,969
4.5
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
802,142
-1.3
482
-1.3
6,419
-4.8
3,849,820
5.9
2,866
-5.8
31,792
3.6
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
414,911
2.0
0
n.a.
2,815
4.2
959,666
1.3
4
6.7
7,023
1.1
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
2,549,333
-0.1
185
9.1
21,029
-0.6
7,139,590
2.4
1,074
-7.9
62,151
3.9
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
339,200
6.2
16
-11.4
4,747
5.4
815,712
10.4
59
12.4
10,545
10.4
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
113,290
4.3
0
n.a.
1,019
7.4
241,801
4.6
0
n.a.
2,246
3.3
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
386,376
-1.3
20
11.3
3,530
1.1
1,273,337
4.5
105
4.2
11,704
7.7
KGS
Kos
Greece
73.40
517,649
-1.0
34
33.5
3,503
-4.1
1,383,940
1.9
184
23.4
10,511
0.3
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
68,758
1.2
32
12.7
731
-2.4
273,202
7.8
212
-5.6
3,785
24.7
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
1,035,761
-1.6
61
11.7
6,558
-4.1
2,896,272
-1.1
380
-20.8
19,845
-3.3
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
88,299
-1.3
22
-12.6
941
-2.1
255,326
4.2
135
-16.1
3,515
10.4
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
1,247,417
-13.2
271
-49.8
7,944
-15.5
2,686,148
-13.0
3,189
-36.7
19,311
-15.6
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
839,693
-11.2
253
-51.8
5,229
-13.6
1,577,724
-12.8
3,117
-37.3
11,032
-14.3
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
407,724
-16.9
18
31.5
2,715
-18.9
1,108,424
-13.4
72
16.0
8,279
-17.4
At equity consolidated airports
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
5,407,963
11.7
n.a.
n.a.
29,363
8.3
18,654,607
9.1
n.a.
n.a.
111,267
10.1
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
2,206,477
4.9
n.a.
n.a.
16,604
-4.7
10,974,250
9.1
n.a.
n.a.
96,914
2.9
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
4,296,707
7.4
33,943
37.7
30,930
7.1
27,201,651
6.4
198,759
24.6
198,961
5.2
Frankfurt Airport2
July 2019
Month
? %
YTD 2019
? %
Passengers
6,920,936
0.8
40,566,407
2.6
Cargo (freight & mail)
178,652
1.5
1,244,238
-2.2
Aircraft movements
47,125
1.0
299,441
2.0
MTOW (in metric tons)3
2,914,042
2.4
18,513,443
2.1
PAX/PAX-flight4
156.1
0.1
144.8
0.6
Seat load factor (%)
84.0
78.9
Punctuality rate (%)
65.9
71.4
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
? %5
PAX share
? %5
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
64.5
-0.3
64.0
2.1
Germany
9.3
-4.4
10.5
-1.0
Europe (excl. GER)
55.3
0.4
53.5
2.7
Western Europe
45.8
0.9
44.3
2.3
Eastern Europe
9.5
-1.8
9.2
4.6
Intercontinental
35.5
2.5
36.0
3.5
Africa
4.4
10.5
4.5
10.3
Middle East
5.0
3.8
5.2
0.8
North America
14.0
1.1
12.5
3.0
Central & South Amer.
2.7
1.1
3.5
4.8
Far East
9.3
1.0
10.2
2.3
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo =Freight + mail
