EQS Group-Media / 2019-08-13 / 06:53 *SHAKTI COIN -- THE 'MISSING HAMMER' IN THE FAILED GLOBALIZATION* *BERKELEY, Calif. (August 13, 2019) - *Shakti Coin, a unique blockchain ecosystem, is set to emerge as a much-needed global tool, a hammer that will break exorbitant foreign exchange fees. After bearing the brunt of failed globalization for more than two decades, communities around the world can finally rejoice. The emergence of Shakti Coin, a cryptocurrency designed to serve the needs of ordinary people, may soon help globalization achieve its unfulfilled promises. Globalization assured improvement in the quality of life for people from developing nations and communities around the world. However, it operated mostly in the interests of the rich and the multinational corporations at the expense of everyone else. The Swiss Shakti Foundation strongly believes that the promise of globalization failed due to the lack of a universal currency. Just as workers around the world use a hammer as a universal tool, there is no single universal currency widely available for merchants to trade globally. Shakti Coin, springing from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin innovation, delivers that tool in the form of a single universal currency for every community. The concept of Shakti Coin is built around parents, children, and communities supporting education. This cryptocurrency is truly exceptional, in the sense that it is not mined through computational achievement, but by ensuring mass participation in the advancement of education, using a new protocol called Proof-of-Effort (PoE) - which rewards every family on planet Earth. "Few resources on Earth are as scarce or powerful as a fully developed human intellect. That's one of the reasons why we chose this precious resource as the basis for its new global currency," said one of the Milky Way Founders of Shakti Coin. Shakti Coin has the potential to be a catalyst for social change because of its stable value of $5. At a time when many cryptocurrency ventures are launched for corporate profits, the Swiss Shakti Foundation has taken a road less traveled to help individuals and communities achieve their true potential. About Shakti Coin: The Shakti Coin project is an international grassroots initiative that exists independent of any affiliation with industry, government, religion or political party. Learn more at https://www.shakticoin.com [1]. Media contact: Swiss Shakti Foundation secretariat@shakticoin.com Additional features: Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/shakti/856287.html [2] Subtitle: SHAKTI COIN -- THE 'MISSING HAMMER' Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MMADVKVTYG [3] Document title: SHAKTI COIN -- THE 'MISSING HAMMER' IN THE FAILED GLOBALIZATION Issuer: Swiss Shakti Foundation Key word(s): Finance End of Corporate News 856287 2019-08-13 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=386eadbf7a05e2df3c39140464fd5043&application_id=856287&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f686b5931120e8e9da0f20ff4ceccee8&application_id=856287&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=07907bae1a3154f0b7b00ca1afd7c99a&application_id=856287&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 13, 2019 00:53 ET (04:53 GMT)