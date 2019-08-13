NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

MEDIA RELEASE

DSV A/S releases definitive notice of the final result of the public exchange offer for Panalpina shares

On May 13, 2019, DSV A/S, Hedehusene ("DSV"), published a public exchange offer for all publicly held registered shares of Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG ("Offer").

Today, DSV has released the definitive notice of the final result of the Offer. Up to the expiration of the additional acceptance period on August 7, 2019, 4.00 p.m. CEST, a total of 23,379,700 Panalpina shares have been tendered into the Offer, corresponding to 98.44% of all 23,750,000 Panalpina Shares listed as of August 7, 2019 and that are the object of the Offer (success rate).

The offer conditions (a) (Minimum acceptance level), (c) (No material adverse effect), (g) (Capital increase of DSV) and (h) (Approval of listing prospectus) were satisfied at the end of the extended main offer period. In addition, the offer conditions (b) (Merger clearances and other approvals), (d) (Repeal of art. 5 para. 2 and art. 12 para. 2 of the articles of association of Panalpina) and (f) (Resignation and election of the members of the board of directors of Panalpina) have been satisfied since the end of the extended main offer period.

The offer conditions (e) (Registration in the share register of Panalpina), (i) (Listing of DSV Shares), (j) (No adverse resolution of the shareholders' meeting of Panalpina), (k) (No prohibition) and (l) (No obligation to acquire or sell material assets or to incur or repay material indebtedness) according to section B7.1 (Offer Conditions) of the Offer prospectus remain in effect, as set forth in section B7.3 of the Offer prospectus.

Subject to the fulfillment of all offer conditions (or a waiver of their fulfillment) and a deferral of settlement in accordance with section B7 (Offer Conditions, Waiver of Offer Conditions, Duration of Offer Conditions and Deferral of Settlement) of the Offer prospectus, the settlement is expected to occur on August 19, 2019.

Reference is made to the descriptive release as required by Swiss law, which is available to eligible persons via the link

https://dsv.gcs-web.com/panalpina-transaction, or on the website of the Swiss Takeover Board via the link http://takeover.ch/transactions/detail/nr/0726/lang/en.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer to exchange or acquire, or a solicitation of an offer to exchange or acquire, shares in Panalpina, or an offer to sell, acquire or offer, or a solicitation to sell, acquire or offer shares in DSV. This announcement is not a substitute for the (i) Swiss offer prospectus or (ii) listing prospectus for new DSV shares ((i) to (ii) collectively, the "Offer Documents"). No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to a vendor placement or another applicable exception from the registration requirements pursuant to the U.S. securities laws.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE OFFER DOCUMENTS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT DSV OR PANALPINA HAS FILED OR MAY FILE WITH ANY SWISS OR DANISH REGULATOR WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

The information contained in this announcement must not be published, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where the publication, release or distribution of such information is restricted by laws or regulations. Therefore, persons in such jurisdictions into which these materials are published, released or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such laws or regulations. Neither DSV nor Panalpina accepts or assumes any responsibility for any violation by any person of any such restrictions.

-ENDS-

About Panalpina

The Panalpina Group is one of the world's leading providers of supply chain solutions. The company combines its core products - Air Freight, Ocean Freight, and Logistics and Manufacturing - to deliver globally integrated, tailor-made end-to-end solutions for 12 core industries. Drawing on in-depth industry know-how and customized IT systems, Panalpina manages the needs of its customers' supply chains, no matter how demanding they might be. Project Solutions is a specialized service for the energy and capital projects sector. The Panalpina Group operates a global network with some 500 offices in around 70 countries, and it works with partner companies in another 100 countries. Panalpina employs approximately 14,500 people worldwide who deliver a comprehensive service to the highest quality standards - wherever and whenever.

www.panalpina.com

For more details, please contact:

Corporate Head of Marketing and Communications Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Edna Ayme-Yahil Christoph Hess Tel. +41 61 226 11 10 Tel. +41 61 226 16 16 edna.ayme@panalpina.com christoph.hess@panalpina.com

-/-