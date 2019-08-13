

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Tuesday that the FRA recorded more than 6.9 million passengers in the month of July, up 0.8 percent from the same month previous year.



Aircraft movements in July 2019 grew 1 percent to 47,125 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs expanded 2.4 percent to over 2.9 million metric tons. FRA's cargo throughput, comprising airfreight and airmail, grew 1.5 percent from last year to 178,652 metric tons.



Among airports in Fraport's international portfolio, Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport achieved a 4.2 percent jump in traffic to 207,292 passengers.



Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza and Porto Alegre together received about 1.3 million passengers, down 9.9 percent.



Peru's Lima Airport recorded nearly 2.1 million passengers, up 4.9 percent. On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna and Burgas together served about 1.2 million passengers, down 13.2 percent.



Antalya Airport on the Turkish Riviera recorded 11.7 percent rose in passenger numbers.



