Regulatory News:

Mainstay Medical International plc

("Mainstay Medical" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

13 August 2019

Mainstay Medical announces that the Company's Notice of AGM has been sent to shareholders today. This document and additional documents relating to the Company's AGM will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.mainstay-medical.com.

The Company's AGM will be held at McCann FitzGerald, Riverside One, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland on Friday, 20 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Contacts:

Mainstay Medical International plc

Matt Onaitis

Company Secretary

Tel: +353 (1) 553 0219

Davy Corporate Finance (Euronext Growth Adviser)

Fergal Meegan

Barry Murphy

Tel: +353 (1) 679 6363