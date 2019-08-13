Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 778237 ISIN: CH0014852781 Ticker-Symbol: SLW 
Lang & Schwarz
13.08.19
08:04 Uhr
430,10 Euro
+1,30
+0,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
426,80
433,40
08:04
435,80
435,90
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SWISS LIFE
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG430,10+0,30 %