

REUTLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - High tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG (MANZF.PK) reported that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA for the the first half of 2019 were 5.7 million euros, compared to negative 0.5 million euros in the prior year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT were negative 3.4 million euros compared to negative 4.5 million euros in the prior year.



Revenues declined to 132.8 million euros from the previous year's 144.4 million euros, due to order delay.



Martin Drasch, Chairman of the Board of Manz AG, said, '... In view of the shifts in order intake, however, we have decided to lower our revenues forecast slightly below the previous year's level. On the other hand, we are sticking to our earnings forecast of a positive EBIT margin in the low single-digit percentage range.'



