

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is slated to release Germany's final inflation data and wholesale prices. Economists expect the statistical office to confirm 1.7 percent consumer price inflation for July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1194 against the greenback, 117.96 against the yen, 1.0873 against the franc and 0.9274 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



