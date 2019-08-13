IFG Group plc (IFP) IFG Group plc: Offer Update - FCA Approval Received 13-Aug-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION 13 August 2019 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for IFG GROUP PLC by SAINTMICHELCO LIMITED A WHOLLY-OWNED INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF FUNDS ADVISED BY EPIRIS LLP TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (THE "SCHEME") UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014 IFG Group plc ("IFG") is pleased to announce that the Financial Conduct Authority has, on 12 August 2019, approved the proposed acquisition of IFG by SaintMichelCo Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of funds of which Epiris GP Limited is the general partner, pursuant to the recommended cash offer by SaintMichelCo Limited for IFG. The Acquisition and the Scheme, which were approved by IFG Shareholders on 9 May, remain subject to the sanction of the High Court. It is expected that Completion of the Acquisition will occur as soon as practicable following such sanction. The Court Hearing, where such sanction will be sought, has been set for 27 August 2019 at 11 am. Further announcements will be made as necessary. Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Scheme Document published by IFG on 9 April 2019. The Acquisition will be made solely by means of the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Document), which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how to vote in respect of the Acquisition. Any decision in respect of, or other response to, the Acquisition, should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Document). This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with the laws of Ireland and the Takeover Rules and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of Ireland. Rule 8 Dealing Disclosure Requirements Under the provisions of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules, if any person is, or becomes, "interested" (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of "relevant securities" of IFG, all "dealings" in any "relevant securities" of IFG (including by means of an option in respect of, or a derivative referenced to, any such "relevant securities") must be publicly disclosed by not later than 3:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the "business day" following the date of the relevant transaction. This requirement will continue until the date on which the Offer Period ends. If two or more persons cooperate on the basis of any agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an "interest" in "relevant securities" of IFG, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Rules. Under the provisions of Rule 8.1 of the Takeover Rules, all "dealings" in "relevant securities" of IFG by Epiris or Bidco or by any party acting in concert with any of them, must also be disclosed by no later than 12 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the "business day" following the date of the relevant transaction. A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose "relevant securities" "dealings" should be disclosed, can be found on the Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie [1]. "Interests in securities" arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an "interest" by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities. Terms in quotation marks above are defined in the Takeover Rules, which can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie [1]. If you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to disclose a "dealing" under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie [1] or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020 or fax number +353 1 678 9289 General The laws of the relevant jurisdictions may affect the availability of the Acquisition to persons who are not resident in Ireland or the United Kingdom. Persons who are not resident in Ireland or the United Kingdom, or

