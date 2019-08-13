DJ TUI AG: 3rd Quarter Results

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: 3rd Quarter Results 13-Aug-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 9 Months 2019 TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q3 Q3 2018 Var. 9M 9M 2018 Var. % Var. % 2019 adjusted % 2019 adjusted at constant currency Turnover 4,745 4,576.7 + 3.7 11,421 11,142.6 + 2.5 + 2.8 .0 .4 Underlying EBITA 1 Hotels & 91.5 72.4 + 226.9 244.7 - 7.3 - 18.6 Resorts 26.4 Cruises 101.5 88.7 + 207.9 182.4 + 14.0 + 14.0 14.4 Destination 15.3 17.4 - 4.9 4.1 + 19.5 + 17.1 Experiences 12.1 Holiday 208.3 178.5 + 439.7 431.2 + 2.0 - 5.0 Experiences 16.7 Northern - 14.2 n. a. - - 111.6 - - 134.8 Region 58.6 263.7 136.3 Central 8.2 31.5 - - - 113.2 - 5.7 - 5.7 Region 74.0 119.6 Western - - 8.5 - - - 113.7 - 91.2 - 91.2 Region 53.5 529.4 217.4 Markets & - 37.2 n. a. - - 338.5 - 77.5 - 77.0 Airlines 103.9 600.7 All other - 3.5 - 28.9 + - 38.7 - 75.6 + 48.8 + 44.2 segments 87.9 TUI Group 100.9 186.8 - - 17.1 n. a. n. a. 46.0 199.7 84.1 176.0 - - - 27.4 - EBITA 2, 3 52.2 262.6 858.4 Underlying 219.3 287.0 - 141.8 312.5 - 54.6 EBITDA 3, 4 23.6 EBITDA 3, 4 210.4 281.2 - 103.7 285.4 - 63.7 25.2 EBITDAR 3, 396.9 459.9 - 634.6 794.7 - 20.1 4, 5 13.7 Net gain / 47.3 104.8 - - - 105.8 - net loss 54.9 240.4 127.2 for the period Earnings 0.04 0.17 - - 0.54 - 0.31 - 74.2 per share 3 76.5 EUR Net capex 238.8 378.4 - 890.4 585.7 + 52.0 and 36.9 investments Equity 19.8 21.4 - 1.6 ratio (30 June) 6 % Net debt / - 589.4 n. a. Net cash 994.6 (30 June) Employees 71,847 66,632 + 7.8 (30 June) Differences may occur due to rounding. This Quarterly Statement of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period 9M 2019 from 1 October 2018 to 30 June 2019. The TUI Group applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 retrospectively from 1 October 2018. In contrast to IFRS 15, IFRS 9 was introduced without restating the previous year's figures. In Q1 2019, the Italian tour operators were transferred from All other segments to the Central Region. In addition, the Crystal Ski companies, which provide services in the destinations, were reclassified from Northern Region to Destination Experiences. Prior-year figures were adjusted accordingly. 1 In order to explain and evaluate the operating performance by the segments, EBITA adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBITA) is presented. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains / losses on disposal of investments, restructuring costs according to IAS 37, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments under purchase price allocations and other expenses for and income from one-off items. Please also refer to page 6 for further details. 2 EBITA comprises earnings before interest, income taxes and goodwill impairment. EBITA includes amortisation of other intangible assets. EBITA does not include measurement effects from interest hedges. 3 Continuing operations. 4 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-ups of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-ups of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets. The amounts of amortisation and depreciation represent the net balance including write-backs. Underlying EBITDA has been adjusted for gains / losses on disposal of investments, restructuring costs according to IAS 37, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments under purchase price allocations and other expenses for and income from one-off items. 5 For the reconciliation from EBITDA to the indicator EBITDAR, long-term leasing and rental expenses are eliminated. 6 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. Highlights · Our Holiday Experiences continue to deliver a strong performance, despite the challenges we currently face in our Markets & Airlines business, demonstrating the strength of our integrated business model. · Our Hotels & Resorts result in Q3 is supported by our asset portfolio of diversified destinations. Whilst Riu saw lower demand in Spain resulting from the continued shift of demand from Western to Eastern Mediterranean, our Turkish hotels saw a significant year on year earnings improvement as a result of this demand shift. · Our strong Cruises result reflects the capacity expansions across the fleet this Summer, with strong volumes in TUI Cruises, and strong increase in yields for both Marella and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. · Destination Experiences continued to grow with our Musement integration well on track, with the basis set for the business to benefit from strong Summer season volumes in Q4. · Markets & Airlines continued to see a weak demand environment leading to a later booking behaviour by our customers, reflecting the ongoing knock-on impact of the Summer 2018 heatwave and Brexit uncertainty. Number of customers were marginally ahead of prior year however and the segment delivered a stable underlying result outside of the 737 MAX grounding impact. · As outlined in our ad-hoc announcement in March, Q3 was negatively impacted by the 737 MAX aircraft grounding. Resumption of the 737 MAX remains subject to the clearance decision of the civil aviation authorities and we have secured replacement aircraft leases out to the end of our Summer 2019 programme. We anticipate 737 MAX related costs of approximately up to EUR 300 m for the current financial year. · In the last quarter we made significant progress to deliver on our four strategic initiatives: · Grow Hotel & Cruise business with vertical integration to drive premium returns; · Retain and where possible extend strong positions in Markets & Airlines; · Add scale in new markets, with our new GDN-OTA (Global Distribution Network Online Travel Agent) platform; and · Add scale in Destination Experience markets with our new tours and activities platform. · Hotels & Cruises - we will continue to leverage our distribution scale to increase yields in our content businesses and further invest in portfolio diversification. We will both continue to be selective in our approach and apply a blended ROIC target rate of > 15 %. · Markets & Airlines - we have set up a Markets Transformation Programme to improve our market competitiveness. The programme will focus on CRM and digital upselling, harmonisation of purchasing, airline efficiency, mobile distribution and common IT platforms to retain and where possible, extend our market share. · New markets - we will build reach in complementary markets through our scalable GDN-OTA platform and have seen strong growth momentum already to date. Our target of 1 m additional customers from new markets by 2022 may be achieved earlier. · Destination Experiences - we will drive scale in our new digitalised platform by both expanding our product portfolio and by extending to further 3rd party distribution channels such as Ctrip. · As part of our ongoing review of our business portfolio, we are pleased to announce we have signed an agreement post balance sheet date relating to the disposal of two non-core German specialist businesses. The disposal of Berge & Meer and Boomerang reflects our drive to focus on clear synergistic businesses. We anticipate the disposal, for an agreed enterprise value of EUR 96 m to EUR 106 m (including EUR 10 m earn-out), to complete in the first quarter of the next financial year. · As expected, net debt as at 30 June 2019 reflects the full utilisation of disposal proceeds received over the past few years and the increase in financing related to our aircraft re-fleeting programme. TUI is in a robust financial position, with a considerable level of financing and liquidity headroom. · We therefore reiterate FY19 underlying EBITA guidance stated in our ad hoc announcement of 29 March 2019 of approximately up to - 26 % compared with underlying EBITA rebased in FY18 of EUR 1,177 m1. 1 Based on constant currency: FY18 result rebased in December 2018 to EUR 1,187 m to take into account EUR 40 m impact for revaluation of Euro loan balance within Turkish Lira entities, and adjusted further to EUR 1,177 m for retrospective application of IFRS 15. At a glance For further detail, please see Segmental Performance on pages 6 to 11. Results at a glance EUR million Q3 2019 9M 2019 Underlying EBITA FY18 (originally reported) + 193 + 35 IFRS 15 impact - 6 - 18 Turkish Lira revaluation impact (prior year) + 8 + 18 Underlying EBITA FY18 (rebased) + 195 + 35 Holiday Experiences + 28 + 21 Markets & Airlines - 31 - 174 All other segments + 24 + 33 Special items Prior year: Riu gains on disposal (Hotels & - 8 - 43 Resorts)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Prior year: Niki bankruptcy impact (Central - + 20 Region) Prior year: Airline disruptions (Markets & + 13 + 13 Airlines) Q1 FY19: Northern Region hedging gain - + 29 Q2 / Q3 FY19: 737 MAX grounding (Markets & - 144 - 149 Airlines) Q2 / Q3 FY19: Easter timing (Markets & + 22 - Airlines) Underlying EBITA FY19 at constant currency + 99 - 215 Foreign exchange translation + 2 + 15 Underlying EBITA FY19 + 101 - 200 Expected development and guidance Holiday Experiences Holiday Experiences continues to deliver a strong performance overall. The strength in our model lies not only in the investment we have made in recent years to expand our differentiated content and our integrated model (driving higher occupancies, rates and yields in our hotels and cruise ships), but also in our expansion of multiple hotel destinations. Our diversified destination strategy is delivering clear benefits from the shift in demand from Western to Eastern Mediterranean and we expect this benefit to continue in Q4. We have opened 23 own hotels so far in FY19, and expect to open 26 in total. This will bring the total since merger to 70, slightly ahead of our original target of around 60 hotels. Around two thirds of our 70 openings since merger are of lower capital intensity, (operated under either a management or franchised contract or owned with JV partner), reflecting our disciplined approach in ownership. In Cruises, we have launched three ships this year, new Mein Schiff 2, Marella Explorer 2 and Hanseatic nature. All our brands continue to perform well, driven by robust demand for our attractive itineraries and premium all-inclusive, as well as luxury and expedition product offerings. Within Destination Experiences, we expect excursions and activities contributions to grow, with Musement integration costs in the year partly offsetting. In the coming months, we will expand the product portfolio and 3rd party distribution channels (such as with Ctrip) of our digitalised platform, driving further future growth. Markets & Airlines As previously communicated, we expect our FY19 full-year results to be impacted by the 737 MAX grounding. We have seen a later booking behaviour to date from the ongoing knock-on impact of last year's extraordinary hot Summer with demand continuing to be impacted by Brexit uncertainty. In addition, overcapacity to Spanish destinations has resulted in increased competition, putting pressure on margins for the division. For Summer 2019, 87 % of the programme has been sold compared with 88 % at this time last year. Bookings are down 1 %, with average selling price up 1 %1. As we approach August, we expect improvement in Summer trading as we lap the height of last year's heatwave. Bookings and margins have improved year-on-year over the most recent weeks, however pricing remains behind cost inflation, therefore we continue to anticipate margins to be lower than prior year. 1 These statistics are up to 4 August 2019, shown on a constant currency basis, and relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk. Guidance We therefore reiterate FY19 underlying EBITA guidance stated in our ad hoc announcement of March 2019 of approximately up to - 26 %, compared with underlying EBITA rebased in FY18 of EUR 1,177 m2. 2 Based on constant currency: FY18 result based in December 2018 to EUR 1,187 m to take into account EUR 40 m impact for revaluation of Euro loan balance within Turkish Lira entities, and adjusted further to EUR 1,177 m for retrospective application of IFRS 15. Based on current foreign exchange rates, we expect approximately EUR 15 m positive impact on underlying EBITA compared with rates prevailing in the prior year. Consolidated earnings Turnover EUR million Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Var. % 9M 2019 9M 2018 Var. % adjusted adjusted Hotels & 154.5 161.0 - 4.0 425.5 448.9 - 5.2 Resorts Cruises 256.3 222.7 + 15.1 680.9 619.6 + 9.9 Destination 259.4 65.8 + 294.2 562.2 131.4 + 327.9 Experiences Holiday 670.2 449.5 + 49.1 1,668.6 1,199.9 + 39.1 Experiences Northern 1,599.6 1,616.0 - 1.0 3,722.9 3,842.6 - 3.1 Region Central 1,598.4 1,525.7 + 4.8 3,823.1 3,761.3 + 1.6 Region Western 804.3 846.6 - 5.0 1,861.4 1,911.2 - 2.6 Region Markets & 4,002.3 3,988.3 + 0.4 9,407.4 9,515.1 - 1.1 Airlines All other 72.5 138.9 - 47.8 345.4 427.6 - 19.2 segments TUI Group 4,745.0 4,576.7 + 3.7 11,421.4 11,142.6 + 2.5 TUI Group 4,776.7 4,576.7 + 4.4 11,454.6 11,142.6 + 2.8 at constant currency Underlying EBITA EUR million Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Var. % 9M 2019 9M 2018 Var. % adjusted adjusted Hotels & 91.5 72.4 + 26.4 226.9 244.7 - 7.3 Resorts Cruises 101.5 88.7 + 14.4 207.9 182.4 + 14.0 Destination 15.3 17.4 - 12.1 4.9 4.1 + 19.5 Experiences Holiday 208.3 178.5 + 16.7 439.7 431.2 + 2.0 Experiences Northern - 58.6 14.2 n. a. - 263.7 - 111.6 - 136.3 Region Central 8.2 31.5 - 74.0 - 119.6 - 113.2 - 5.7 Region Western - 53.5 - 8.5 - 529.4 - 217.4 - 113.7 - 91.2 Region Markets & - 103.9 37.2 n. a. - 600.7 - 338.5 - 77.5 Airlines All other - 3.5 - 28.9 + 87.9 - 38.7 - 75.6 + 48.8 segments TUI Group 100.9 186.8 - 46.0 - 199.7 17.1 n. a. TUI Group 98.9 194.6* - 49.2 - 214.5 35.3* n. a. at constant currency * Rebased previous year's numbers adjusted for EUR 8 m and EUR 18 m in 9 m 2018, arising from the revaluation of Euro loan balances within Turkish hotel entities. EBITA EUR million Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Var. % 9M 2019 9M 2018 Var. % adjusted adjusted Hotels & 91.5 72.4 + 26.4 226.9 244.6 - 7.2 Resorts Cruises 101.5 88.7 + 14.4 207.9 182.4 + 14.0 Destination 11.8 16.9 - 30.2 - 7.5 3.0 n. a. Experiences Holiday 204.8 178.0 + 15.1 427.3 430.0 - 0.6 Experiences Northern - 63.2 9.4 n. a. - 290.9 - 125.0 - 132.7 Region Central 5.1 28.4 - 82.0 - 126.2 - 122.6 - 2.9 Region Western - 56.6 - 11.5 - 392.2 - 226.6 - 129.7 - 74.7 Region Markets & - 114.7 26.3 n. a. - 643.7 - 377.3 - 70.6 Airlines All other - 6.0 - 28.3 + 78.8 - 46.2 - 80.1 + 42.3 segments TUI Group 84.1 176.0 - 52.2 - 262.6 - 27.4 - 858.4 Discontinued - 41.4 n. a. - 41.4 n. a. operations Total 84.1 217.4 - 61.3 - 262.6 14.0 n. a. Segmental performance Holiday Experiences Holiday Experiences EUR Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Var. % 9M 2019 9M 2018 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Turnover 670.2 449.5 + 49.1 1,668.6 1,199.9 + 39.1 Underlying 208.3 178.5 + 16.7 439.7 431.2 + 2.0 EBITA Underlying 206.8 186.3* + 11.0 426.8 449.4* - 5.0 EBITA at constant currency * Rebased previous year's numbers adjusted for EUR 8 m in Q3 2018 and EUR 18 m in 9 m 2018, arising from the revaluation of Euro loan balances within Turkish hotel entities. Hotels & Resorts Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Var. % 9M 2019 9M 2018 Var. % adjusted adjusted Total 369.1 334.6 + 10.3 960.4 897.9 + 7.0 turnover in EUR million Turnoverin 154.5 161.0 - 4.0 425.5 448.9 - 5.2 EUR million Underlying 91.5 72.4 + 26.4 226.9 244.7 - 7.3 EBITA in EUR million Underlying 90.0 80.21 + 12.2 214.1 262.91 - 18.6 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Capacity 11,922 10,911 + 9.3 28,689 27,103 + 5.9 hotels total 2 in '000 Riu 4,665 4,484 + 4.0 13,266 12,917 + 2.7 Robinson 958 823 + 16.3 2,241 2,070 + 8.3 Blue 1,149 944 + 21.6 3,169 2,712 + 16.9 Diamond Occupancy 79.8 80.2 - 0.4 78.2 78.4 - 0.2 rate hotels total 3 in % variance in % points Riu 88.9 88.4 + 0.5 85.7 87.1 - 1.4 Robinson 66.9 64.4 + 2.5 67.4 63.6 + 3.8 Blue 77.2 83.4 - 6.2 77.9 80.4 - 2.5 Diamond Average 60 57 + 5.4 67 64 + 4.0 revenue per bed hotels total 4, 5 in EUR Riu 58 58 + 0.1 65 65 + 0.2 Robinson 86 86 + 0.5 92 92 - 0.9 Blue 113 104 + 8.0 122 114 + 7.1 Diamond Turnover measures include fully consolidated companies, all other KPIs incl. companies measured at equity. 1 Rebased previous year's numbers adjusted for EUR 8 m in Q3 2018 and EUR 18 m in 9 m 2018, arising from the revaluation of Euro loan balances within Turkish hotel entities. 2 Group owned or leased hotel beds multiplied by opening days per period. 3 Occupied beds divided by capacity. 4 Arrangement revenue divided by occupied beds. 5 Previous year revenue per bed restated to reflect revised PY rate at Blue Diamond. · Hotels & Resorts underlying EBITA for Q3 was up EUR 19 m on prior year at constant currency rates, excluding last year's EUR 8 m gain on disposals in Riu. Occupancy remained high across the segment at 80 %. Average revenue per bed increased by 5 %, helped by the shift of demand to Eastern Mediterranean, reflecting improving rates in Turkey. · In Riu, as expected from the shift of demand from Western to Eastern Mediterranean, underlying EBITA decreased year on year as Riu came off record highs. Additionally, last year benefitted from EUR 8 m disposal proceeds in the same period. In spite of this destination shift, occupancy

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)