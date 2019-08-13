Researchers have built a tool to use cheap satellite imagery - like Google Maps - to automatically create solar designs with a 91% accuracy rate.This author's solar punk novel involves the team from Clean Coalition using their power grid maps, guiding business areas with strategic solar+storage placement on a city level, taking into account Tesla's 1,600+ superchargers, and everyone having solar+storage in their homes. At some percentage, within this super distributed network we will gain resiliency. To get there will take patience, and smart tools. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...