Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Tradegate
13.08.19
11:29 Uhr
179,16 Euro
-0,06
-0,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
178,68
179,46
12:43
178,76
179,64
12:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC179,16-0,03 %