AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2019 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 12/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.7889 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16665043 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 16606 EQS News ID: 856521 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2019 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)