

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's ZEW economic sentiment survey results are due at 5:00 am ET Tuesday. The expectations index is seen at -28 in August versus -24.5 in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the pound and the yen, it was steady against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1192 against the greenback, 117.85 against the yen, 1.0876 against the franc and 0.9272 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



