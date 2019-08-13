The Japanese utility will set up a new, separate company early next year to oversee its renewables generation business, but says it remains committed to developing 6-7 GW of new projects in the years ahead.Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings (Tepco) has revealed plans to create a new corporate entity that will handle the group's renewable generation business. Tepco says it is setting up the new company as part of its efforts to build up to 7 GW of unspecified renewables capacity, in Japan and beyond. The new company will be operational by April 1, 2020, according to an online statement. The group ...

