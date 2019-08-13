Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Worth $2,130 Million in 2019, says Visiongain Report

Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capex Forecasts for Lithium-ion (Li-Poly, LFP, LTO), Flow (VRFB, Li-Air, Zn-Air, Zn-Br, PSB), Sodium-Based (Na-S, Na-NiCl), Advanced Lead Acid and Other Batteries (Li-Air, Mg-Ion, Ni-Zn, Ni-Fe, Ni-Cd), Energy Storage Technologies (EST) for Electricity Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Grids to Optimise Off-Grid Storage of Renewable Wind, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) & Photo-Voltaic (PV) Energy

The latest research report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Grid Scale Battery Storage market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $2.1bn in 2019.

The Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2019-2029 responds to your need for definitive market data.

In this brand-new report, you find 149 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 197-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 149 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market.

• Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

• Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies submarket forecasts from 2019-2029

• Lithium-ion batteries submarket forecast 2019-2029

• Sodium-based batteries submarket forecast 2019-2029

• Flow batteries submarket forecast 2019-2029

• Advanced lead acid batteries submarket forecast 2019-2029

• Other batteries submarket forecast 2019-2029

• Regional Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market forecasts from 2019-2029 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:

• US

• Japan

• China

• Italy

• Germany

• South Korea

• UK

• India

• Mexico

• Chile

• Argentina

• Rest of the world

• Company profiles for the leading 13 Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies companies

• NGK Insulators Ltd.

• BYD Co. Ltd.

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• General Electric

• Tesla

• GS Yuasa Corporation

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ABB Group

• Panasonic Corporation

• Electrovaya

• Hitachi Ltd

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

Companies covered in the report include:

A123 Systems

ABB Ltd.

AES Energy Storage LLC

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

American Vanadium

Aquion Energy

ARRA

Axion Power International Inc.

BYD Co.

Deeya Energy Inc.

Dow Kokam LLC

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Ecoult

Electrovaya Inc.

EnerSys

EnerVault Corporation

Eos Energy Storage

FIAMM SpA

General Electric Company

Glidemeister Energy Solutions

GS Yasua Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Company

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Panasonic

Primus Power Corporation

RedFlow Ltd

Ren21

Réseau Distribution France (ERDF)

S&C Electric

Saft SA

Samsung

Sumitomo Electric Industries

TEPCO-NGK

Tesla

ViZn Energy

Xtreme Power Inc.

Younicos

ZBB Energy Corp.



Organisations Mentioned

Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC)

Fraunhofer Society Research Organisation

International Energy Agency (IEA)

Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER)

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

UNFCCC

