AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2019 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL DEALING DATE: 12/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.3267 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1568757 CODE: PR1W ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 16620 EQS News ID: 856581 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2019 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)