The Chinese PV group recorded a loss attributable to owners of the company of roughly $141.1 million, as its solar materials division posted a loss of approximately $185.5 million.GCL-Poly Energy Holdings posted a loss of CNY 997.5 million ($141.1 million) for the January-June period, from a profit of roughly CNY 382 million a year earlier, as its solar materials unit sank from profitability in the first half of 2018 to a division loss of CNY 1.3 billion. In the first half, the division was weighed down by average selling prices (ASPs) for polysilicon and wafers, which respectively fell by 38.5% ...

