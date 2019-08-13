Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 12-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 337.61p INCLUDING current year revenue 345.20p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 331.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 338.89p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---