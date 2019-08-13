

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth slowed in June after rising in the previous month, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in June, which was slower than the 6.3 percent increase in May. In April, production was 6.2 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production dropped 1.4 percent annually in June, after a 9.1 rise in the preceding month.



There was no change from the flash estimate, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, industrial production eased 1.8 percent in June, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in the prior month.



