

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation rose in July after slowing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, after a 2.6 percent increase in June. In May, inflation was 2.7 percent.



Prices for communication grew by 5.0 percent annually in July and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels prices rose by 4.7 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in July, which was same rate as seen in the preceding month.



The core inflation climbed to 2.5 percent in July from 2.2 percent in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI rose 0.1 percent in June, the same rate as seen in June.



