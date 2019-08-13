

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. customers, who bought a first-generation Google Pixel or Pixel XL smartphones, have been asked to submit their claims on a Class Action settlement, by October 7.



In the filing, the plaintiffs alleged that these Pixels have a defect that leads to microphone or speaker failures. While denying the allegations, Google in May agreed to pay $7.25 million to settle the case over faulty microphones in the smartphones, which were manufactured before January 4, 2017.



As per the latest available information, the owners, who complained of multiple issues due to faulty microphones, are eligible to get payments of up to $500.



Customers who faced multiple defects may get $500 from Google, while those complained of just one failure will get up to $350. The customers who owned smartphones manufactured before the deadline, but did not report any defects may get up to $20. Those who received a third-party insurance payment for the bad phones will be assessed on individual basis.



The customers can get to pixelsettlement.com to submit their claims by October 7. Those who want to go for other legal action can give up their right to be part of the settlement by the same date.



The payment will be made if the Court approves the settlement and after any appeals are resolved. A Court hearing is scheduled for December 6.



