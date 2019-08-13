Movebubble Accelerates Rental Market Into the 21st Century

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proptech company Movebubble continues its rapid growth in the UK lettings market with numbers surging to over 450,000 renters already using the app.

Movebubble's increase in growth is further highlighted by its latest marketing campaign, with its ads taking the capital city by storm. The ads, which are running across the Transport for London network, expand on movebubble's already successful Manchester takeover.

There are now more renters than homeowners in the capital, with that figure expected to grow to 60% by 2025. Movebubble looks to solidify its position as a leader in the lettings market thanks to its industry-first features and letting-agent live chat, which allows renters to communicate with agents in seconds.

An expanding presence in the build-to-rent market further grows the pipeline of homes for renters. Modern-day tenants demand a sense of community from their living experience, which build-to-rent developments cater for with their on-site amenities and community-driven events.