The global essential oil market size is poised to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by expanding applications across various industries. Also, the health benefits associated with aromatherapy with essential oils are anticipated to boost demand during the forecast period.

The applications of essential oils are increasing across various sectors, including healthcare and food and beverage industries. Essential oils are widely used as a key ingredient in various foods and beverages. The anti-inflammatory property and the presence of vitamin C in basil oil, for instance, make it suitable for use in cosmetic applications such as the production of skin creams, dental creams, and mouthwashes. Essential oils are also used in massage therapies and the manufacture of perfumes and scented beauty products. Therefore, the expanding applications of these oils across various industries will drive the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the demand for essential oils is increasing globally because of their ability to reduce anxiety, ease depression, eliminate headaches, improve digestion, and reduce pain. Essential oils also help in boosting energy levels and cognitive performance, speeding up the healing process, and strengthening the immune system. Thus, the rising demand for aromatherapy will be a key trend that will positively impact the growth of the essential oils market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Aromaaz International

Bath Body Works Direct, Inc.

Frontier Co-op.

NOW Foods

Young Living Essential Oils

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Essential Oils Market can be broadly categorized into the following application segment:

Food and beverages

Recreation

Others

Key Regions for the Essential Oils Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

