Dienstag, 13.08.2019

13.08.2019
Centamin PLC Announces Director Declaration

Director Declaration

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / In accordance with the UK Listing Rule 9.6.14, Centamin (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) announces that Dr Sally Eyre, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Ero Copper Corp.

Ero Copper is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company (TSX:ERO).

This announcement contains additional regulated information.

For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Andrew Pardey, CEO

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



