Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 13.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 881535 ISIN: US75886F1075 Ticker-Symbol: RGO 
Tradegate
13.08.19
13:12 Uhr
264,75 Euro
+0,90
+0,34 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
262,25
264,50
13:57
261,80
264,35
13:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC264,75+0,34 %