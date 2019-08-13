Sodium Silicate Market Will Attain Valuation of US$5.81 Bn by 2025, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sodium silicate market is likely to expand at a marginal growth rate of 1.92% CAGR during forecast 2016 to 2025, indicates an upcoming report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The sodium silicate market amounted to US$4.9 Bn in 2016 will show up a meager increase and may just reach up to an estimated value of US$5.81 Bn by the end of 2025, growing at a sluggish pace.

Rising use of paper and paper based products such as corrugated boxes, tissue papers, and paper towels are expected to provide growth opportunities to the global sodium silicate market.

Several market players are present in this market and many new players are stepping in to enter the industry in future. A few key players operating in the global sodium silicate market include Evonik Industries (Germany), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Ciech S.A. (Poland), W.R. Grace & Company (U.S.), and BASF SE (Germany).

Request a Sample of Global Sodium Silicate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3614

Detergents and Soaps Segment to Boost Growth in Global Sodium Silicate Market

There are many applications for sodium silicates such as adhesives, water treatment, coatings, construction material, and detergent and soaps. However, it is the detergents and soaps segment which is likely to boost the global sodium silicate market during the forecast period.

Sodium silicate is used as one of the ingredients in drying processes during the manufacturing of detergent powders. Sodium silicate gives high viscosity and a desired stiffness to detergents without impacting the solubility of water. These factors are expected to drive the detergent segment, pushing the growth in the global sodium silicate market in the following years.

Is something restraining your company's growth in the Sodium Silicate market? Ask for the report brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3614

Additionally, the sodium silicate in detergent provides many stimulating properties that improve the efficiency in detergents and soaps. These include humidification, corrosion prevention, anti-redisposition, emulsification, and deflocculating properties, aiding in the growth of the sodium silicate market in future.

It is sodium silicate that helps in removal of spots, strains, and greases from the surface. It promotes the emulsification of oils, fats, and neutralizes acidic stains. Also, sodium silicate offers a high buffering capacity as compared to oth er alkaline salts, owing to the expansion of the global sodium silicate market in the upcoming years.

Changing values of sodium silicate and availability of substitutes may dampen the growth of the market. Nevertheless, increasing awareness about the cleanliness and hygiene and increasing demand for recycling of solid wastes into a raw material needs sodium silicate as a main ingredient. This is expected to lead the global sodium silicate market to expand in future.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Sodium Silicate Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=3614

Asia Pacific to Promote Global Sodium Silicate Market

The global sodium silicate market is projected to be dominated by Asia Pacific over the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. The growth in this region is attributable to rapid industrialization, rising constructions of buildings, increasing number of water treatment plants, and rising per capita income among people living in this region. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth in this region.

Additionally, North America and Europe are also emerging as prominent regions for the global sodium silicate market in the upcoming years. The growth in North America can be attributed to increasing investment in construction of residential apartments.

An increasing number of water treatment plants are the cause for Europe to emerge as a promising market over the forecast period. Growing support from government is expected to stimulate installation of more treatment plants in this region.

Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=3614<ype=S

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled, "Sodium Silicate Market (Application Type - Silica Manufacturing, Detergents, Chemicals & Catalysts, Paper Pulp & Board, Water Treatment, Construction Materials, and Soil Stabilization)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2025."

The global sodium silicate market is segmented into:

Application

Silica Manufacturing

Detergents

Chemicals & Catalysts

Paper Pulp & Board

Water Treatment

Construction Materials

Soil Stabilization

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Rest of MEA



GCC Countries

Browse Chemicals and Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-lauryl-ether-sulfate-sles-market.html



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-lauryl-ether-sulfate-sles-market.html Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-cocoyl-isethionate-market-2018-2026.html



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-cocoyl-isethionate-market-2018-2026.html Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-lauroyl-isethionate-market.html



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-lauroyl-isethionate-market.html Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-cocoyl-glycinate-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://bitgmx.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg