

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza company Domino's Pizza (DPZ) announced Tuesday that its stores across the nation will soon have the option to use custom e-bikes for pizza delivery through a partnership with Rad Power Bikes, North America's largest e-bike brand.



The e-bikes proved so popular in testing that Domino's will utilize hundreds of them across corporate-owned stores throughout Miami, Salt Lake City, Baltimore and Houston later this year.



During testing, Domino's also experienced labor benefits, as the stores were able to hire from a wider pool of candidates, including those who might not have a car or driver's license.



The e-bikes, which have small integrated motors to assist with pedaling, can run for 25 to 40 miles depending on the user, before needing a recharge.



Domino's custom e-bikes include front and rear insulated soft-sided cargo areas, which can hold Domino's Heatwave bags, drinks, sides, and dipping cups.



