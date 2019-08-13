Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry announces additional key technologies for K 2019, the world's largest plastics trade fair. K 2019 will take place October 16th-23rd in Düsseldorf, Germany. Milacron will be displaying its Advanced Plastics Processing Technologies (APPT) featuring Milacron and Ferromatik product branded injection, and extrusion offerings, as well as Milacron's Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS). Displays will feature Milacron's product brands: Mold-Masters, DME, TIRAD, and CIMCOOL in Hall 1, Booth C05

Mold-Masters is excited at the opportunity to showcase to customers a selection of innovative new products as well as enhanced engineering to improve the performance, quality and technical capabilities of our customers. This is the first time many of this is being shown in Europe and there are even a few Global Product Launches in store. Much of this is just a sneak peek. Keep an eye out for future K-Show press releases for more information.

MOLD-MASTERS HOT RUNNERS

Fusion-Series G2

DROP-IN, CONNECT INJECT

A completely pre-assembled and pre-wired system that allows for quick and easy one-step drop-in installation and connection. Ensures your mold is back into production as quickly as possible. Focused on high-quality economical production of medium to large parts, it is the ideal system for automotive, appliance, logistic and many other similar applications.

NEW Protective Heater Sleeves easily install over the nozzles to provide an extra layer of protection to the nozzles during handling while improving system aesthetics. The protective sleeves install quickly and easily by sliding down the nozzle and are secured in place with the lock click at the nozzle tip.

easily install over the nozzles to provide an extra layer of protection to the nozzles during handling while improving system aesthetics. The protective sleeves install quickly and easily by sliding down the nozzle and are secured in place with the lock click at the nozzle tip. NEW Waterless PN Actuator will be on display which utilizes Mold-Masters Passive Actuator Cooling Technology. This special design eliminates traditional actuator cooling lines by being in positive contact and passively transferring heat to the clamping plate, effectively taking advantage of the molds existing cooling system.

will be on display which utilizes Mold-Masters Passive Actuator Cooling Technology. This special design eliminates traditional actuator cooling lines by being in positive contact and passively transferring heat to the clamping plate, effectively taking advantage of the molds existing cooling system. NEW Valve Pin Adjustment Quick Release is available on Fusion-Series G2 actuators. Pin adjustments can now be made much more quickly and easily than current designs. A quick-release mechanism disconnects the valve pin to simplify and speed up maintenance.

DURA+

THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR AUTOMOTIVE LENSES

The ideal hot runner system for consistent, high-quality production of automotive lens components that demand exceptional clarity. Engineered to perform with today's challenging resins, it is compatible with corrosive resins such as PC, PC-ABS PMMA. Dura+ remains the clearest choice for automotive lens molding applications.

NEW Drop-In, Connect Inject. Dura+ is now available pre-assembled and pre-wired. It allows molders to get back into production faster and more efficiently.

ThinPAK-Series

THE HOT RUNNER SYSTEM FOR THIN WALL PACKAGING

Introducing the industry's newest hot runner system specifically engineered for producing exceptionally high-quality thin wall packaging products and offering a wide process window. Incorporating new MasterSHIELD Technology, ThinPAK-Series has the strength and durability to mold with complete reliability in high-pressure applications up to 2,800 Bar. ThinPAK-Series is compatible with all common packaging resins.

NEW Centi Nozzle Size broadens ThinPAK's part weight application capacity to include everything from small in-mold labeled containers to large pails.

broadens ThinPAK's part weight application capacity to include everything from small in-mold labeled containers to large pails. NEW Stack Mold Capabilities increases productivity and profitability.

MOLD-MASTERS SIDE GATING

NEW Melt-CUBE EVO

THE NEXT EVOLUTION IN ADVANCED IN-LINE SIDE GATING TECHNOLOGY

The industry's simplest in-line design minimizes downtime and improves processing capabilities. Tips are secured by a single bolt which allows molds to be serviced up to 85% faster than before. This can save up to 5hrs of downtime on a 64-cavity system. A demo assembly unit will be on hand in the booth to allow users to try it for themselves.

This new design also improves processing capabilities. Featuring Mold-Masters Brazed Heater Technology, Melt-CUBE EVO was shown to operate with a precise thermal profile. In testing, Melt-CUBE EVO showed only 1°C delta from tip to tip for consistent production capabilities. Brazed Heater Technology on Melt-CUBE EVO also minimizes the number of control zones required and therefore allows a simpler and more cost-effective controller to be used with the application, saving significant investment in additional support equipment.

Lastly, it features Gate Located Tips, which are fixed to the cavity insert meaning the tips are not affected by thermal expansion. This maintains tip to gate concentricity, which is the critical requirement for ensuring the highest gate quality. It also offers superior reliability even with high MFI materials.

Our full selection of Side Gating products will be on display including Melt-CUBE, Melt-DISK, and Tit-Edge.

MOLD-MASTERS CO-INJECTION

Mold-Masters Co-Injection, formerly KORTEC, will also be on display at K-Show. Mold-Masters Co-Injection Technology is used for placing barrier layers in a wide range of parts including coffee capsules, beverage containers of all kinds, preforms and more in a single step. These high-performance barriers extend shelf life by up to 5x, lower production costs and offer greater design flexibility. Mold-Masters is the #1 name in Co-Injection (by installed base).

The Mold-Masters Co-Injection CONNECT unit on display allows molders to quickly and easily convert their existing single-shot Injection Machine to allow for Co-Injection capabilities. The simplest package we offer includes a Mold-Masters Co-Injection hot half, E-Multi Auxiliary Injection Unit and E-Multi Co-Injection Controller. This package has the potential to reduce capital investment requirements by up to 84%.

MOLD-MASTERS ACTUATION CONTROL

NEW SeVG+

SERVO ELECTRIC VALVE GATE

Introducing our most advanced actuation control system to date. SeVG+ is a servo-driven system that provides absolute control and precision over individual valve pin opening and closing actuation profiles. Users can fully adjust pin position, acceleration, velocity, stroke, timing and sequence of each pin independently from the next -- critical capabilities that greatly enhance molded part quality for demanding applications. Available for all applications including large automotive parts.

MOLD-MASTERS TEMPERATURE CONTROLLERS

NEW TempMaster M3

A REVOLUTIONARY ADVANCEMENT IN HOT RUNNER CONTROLLER TECHNOLOGY

ELIMINATE TRADITIONAL BULKY AND EXPENSIVE T/C CABLES EXCLUSIVELY WITH TM-M3.

Of course, you'll also be able to get your hands on our other popular TempMaster controller models including:

TempMaster M2+

TempMaster M1+

TempMaster M-Ax

TIRAD HIGH PRECISION CUSTOM MOLD BASES

TIRAD, mold and frames supplier with more than 25 years tradition, will showcase its fully machined mold plate 1396 x 646 x 96 mm with DME accessories.

TIRAD is working with accuracy +/- 0,008/1.000 mm and sizes up to 2300 x 1500 x 1000 mm and is able to run paperless production from 3D only at their modern fully climate-controlled plant in Zeletava, Czech Republic.

Their customer base includes leading manufacturers from all fields of the industry: Medical Pharmaceutical, Caps Closures, Cosmetic Personal Care, Thin Wall Packaging, PET Preforms, and Technical Parts. In cooperation with DME, TIRAD can deliver fully-assembled custom mold bases including components.

TIRAD offers its customers top service and wide range of benefits:

Precision accuracy

Extensive selection of steel-grades

Possibility to design and produce more complex parts

Optimum control of wall thickness

Reduction of cycle time

Longer mold life

Hear about our Technology Milacron Invites Trade Press to Press Conference October 17th at 2:00 pm (14:00) -Hall 1, Booth C05

Milacron's Mac Jones, President of APPT Americas and Europe, will welcome the esteemed press to the Milacron booth and provide a business overview. Andy Stirn, Director of New Product Development and Product Management, and Kurt Waldhauer, Vice President of Extrusion Sales, will be providing an update on Advanced Plastics Processing Technologies (APPT). Hans Hagelstein, Mold-Masters President Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, An Heid, Mold-Masters President Americas and Asia, and Peter Smith, DME President will provide an update on Milacron's Melt Delivery and Control System business. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentation and attendees will be encouraged to take a personalized tour with the Milacron team.

LINK TO HI-RES IMAGES: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/11cxlh6r8ahewr6/AADTAZf57m4N9hX9I64DiVyca?dl=0

The current line-up of Products and Brands coming to K 2019 from Milacron can be found at: https://go.milacron.com/kshow

Milacron continues to push the boundaries of possibilities in plastics with breakthrough products from leading brands including Milacron, Mold-Masters, DME, Ferromatik, TIRAD, and CIMCOOL.

About Milacron

Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution, and service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment plus a wide market range of advanced fluid technologies. Visit Milacron at www.milacron.com.

MCRN-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005084/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lacy Wise

Corporate Communications Manager

Lacy_Wise@milacron.com

M: +1-513-410-3458

or

Investor Relations:

Bruce Chalmers

Chief Financial Officer

Bruce_Chalmers@milacron.com

O: +1-513-319-7985