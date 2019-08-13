iTeos Therapeutics SA: iTeos Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Matthew Call as Chief Operating Officer

iTeos Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Matthew Call as Chief Operating Officer

Gosselies, Belgium and Cambridge, MA - 13 August, 2019 - iTeos Therapeutics SA, a privately-held biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies, today announces the appointment of Matthew Call as its Chief Operating Officer. Matthew will also be responsible for business development.

Matthew joins iTeos with 20 years of experience in operational leadership and business development roles, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at Endocyte, which was acquired by Novartis for $2.1 billion in 2018. During his 16 year tenure at Endocyte, he had responsibility for all business development and strategic transactions and led a variety of functions including new product planning, marketing and project management.

"At iTeos we have built an experienced team that has been hand-picked from across industry to accelerate our efforts of bringing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapies to patients. Matt's extensive business development background, corporate strategy experience and operational track record is precisely what we need at this stage of our growth and he will be an integral addition to iTeos and the growing executive team," said Michel Detheux, Ph.D., co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of iTeos. "We look forward to his strategic and operational leadership as we advance our pipeline of highly-differentiated immunotherapies through the clinic and we continue to grow our organization."

"I am delighted to join iTeos at such an exciting time as the company advances its key growth initiatives. Our talented staff, highly differentiated pipeline programs, and strong investor base positions iTeos well to transform the treatment paradigm for people living with cancer," said Matthew Call, Chief Operating Officer of iTeos.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of persons living with cancer by designing and developing next generation immunotherapies. The Company's lead program, EOS100850, is an adenosine A2A receptor antagonist currently in a Phase 1/1b study. A second program, a fully human ADCC-enabling anti-TIGIT antibody.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Detheux, CEO

iTeos Therapeutics

info@iteostherapeutics.com

Amber Fennell, Mathew Neal, Sukaina Virji, and Catherine London

Consilium Strategic Communications

+44 203 709 5700

iteos@consilium-comms.com