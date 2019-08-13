New investor Taiwania Capital to lead the round; RPS Ventures to join existing investors

Pavilion Data Systems, the industry leader in NVMe-over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF) storage technologies, announced today its Series C funding of $25 million, bringing the total funding to $58 million. New investors are Taiwania Capital and RPS Ventures.

All existing investors: Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Korea Investment Partners, DAG Ventures, Artiman Ventures, SK Telecom, and Tyche Partners participated in this round. The new investment will accelerate the delivery of the company's NVMe-oF products, expanding to new markets, and growing the team to support customer demand.

"The adoption of NVMe-oF is increasing, and Pavilion provides differentiated technology in this market. Repeat sales and strong customer demand prove that its NVMe-oF platform can bring competitive advantages to large organizations, especially those that rely on analytics and machine learning," said Huang Lee, managing partner at Taiwania. "We are pleased to lead this round and look forward to bringing Pavilion to new markets such as Asia where the cloud-scale deployments require an NVMe-oF solution without the complexities and limitations of traditional storage."

"Here at RPS Ventures, we appreciate the opportunity to join forces with Pavilion and the other investors to help the company expand to new verticals and other parts of the world," said Kabir Misra. managing partner at RPS. "When we decided to invest, we looked at the large, diverse customer base, but also the strong intellectual property. We were equally impressed by its OPENCHOICE business model and how it is changing the way storage is sold today."

"We are pleased with the Series C oversubscribed round of funding and our ongoing customer progress," said Gurpreet Singh, CEO of Pavilion Data. "In 2019, we have delivered a large number of systems to leading organizations worldwide. Many of these customers are now purchasing additional arrays as they continue to scale out. The platform is used in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning workloads spanning IBM Spectrum Scale, MySQL, and NoSQL databases, as well as Pivotal Greenplum. We are also providing unification of modern cloud and legacy enterprise applications, including the Pivotal Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes with persistent K8s, and VMware. We solve their challenges with the immediate benefits of an NVMe-oF system and the procurement flexibility they need through our OPENCHOICE business model."

Pavilion was just awarded Best of Show Most Innovative Startup at the Flash Memory Summit 2019. Earlier this year, the company was named an IDC NVMe over TCP Innovator, a CRN Hottest Storage Startups to Watch, became the first NVMe-oF solution for Spectrum Scale on IBM's Global Solutions Directory, became a Dell Extended Technologies Partner for direct and channel resale, and was awarded five patents for a total of 16 to date. The company is an active member of NVMexpress, SNIA, STAC Research, and TACC's STAR Program.

About Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion Data Systems empowers organizations to make better decisions faster. Its ultra-fast, rack-scale NVMe-over-Fabric Storage Platform ingests, processes, stores and serves an order of magnitude more data for massively-parallel modern applications. Pavilion's OPENCHOICEStorage business model provides flexibility to reuse existing standard 2.5" NVMe SSDs or purchase the latest SSDs directly from drive makers, dramatically reducing procurement costs and future-proofing the platform investment. Pavilion Data's solutions enable Internet and SaaS companies, cloud service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications at the speed of direct-attached storage, with the economics, reliability, manageability, and data management services of shared storage. To find out more, visit www.paviliondata.io or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/paviliondata.

