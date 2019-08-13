The global gamification market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 30% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The popularity of e-learning has increased significantly over the last few years, as it eliminates the need for physical classrooms. Gamification solutions in e-learning evoke game-like reactions and increase learner engagement. The integration of gamification in e-learning improves engagement, offers valuable feedback, enhances the learning experience, and provides a better learning environment. Thus, the adoption of gamification in e-learning is expected to increase, which will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Gamification Market: Integration of Advanced Technologies in Gamification Solutions

The market is witnessing the integration of various advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), into gamification software to provide real-time tracking of data and to improve the operational efficiency of an organization. Gamification apps that are integrated with AI technology are used to understand employee workflows, collect and use data about individual employees, and gather feedback via chatbots. Thus, the integration of such advanced technologies will be one of the key gamification market trends during the forecast period.

"Apart from the integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions, other factors such as the increasing use of AR and VR in educational gamification solutions will have a significant impact on the growth of the gamification market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Gamification Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global gamification market by application (consumer-driven application, and enterprise-driven application), end-user (healthcare, entertainment, education, retail, consumer goods, media, and others), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the gamification market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. The growth of the gamification market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as the presence of major vendors, high penetration of Internet and smartphones, and the presence of a well-developed communication network infrastructure in the region.

