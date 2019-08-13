The global oral care market size is poised to reach USD 9.29 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing awareness of oral and dental health among end-consumers. Also, the rise in demand for oral care products for specific oral conditions is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Poor oral hygiene, unhealthy diet, and high tobacco and alcohol consumption are some of the reasons for the deterioration of oral health and hygiene. Therefore, governments of various countries and several market players are raising awareness on the importance of maintaining oral and dental health to reduce the occurrence of such disorders.

Furthermore, the growing consciousness about oral health and hygiene is giving rise to products such as mouthwash and teeth whitening products. To cater to the rising demand, manufacturers are offering teeth whitening products in different forms, which is further boosting market growth. Customers are also seen including mouthwashes in their daily oral hygiene routine to protect their teeth. Thus, increasing focus on health and hygiene and improving global living standards have fueled the demand for mouthwash and teeth whitening products, which will drive the growth of the oral care market during the next five years.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Church Dwight Co., Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Procter Gamble

Unilever

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Oral Care Market can be broadly categorized into the following distribution channel:

Offline

Online

Key Regions for the Oral Care Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

