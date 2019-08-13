Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resources covering wellness and food stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the continued rise of plant based/vegan products in the food and wellness sectors.

"Vegan" "organic" "plant based" - these are all terms that are becoming more commonplace when addressing consumer expectations in many industries and many companies, as well as investors, are taking note.

A research study by Persistence Market Research also supports the growth of the market stating, "The global plant based proteins market is witnessing high growth in the coming years. It is poised to register a robust CAGR of 5.7% throughout the period of forecast 2017-2025. In 2017, the global market was viewed at US$ 10.5 Bn and with this growth rate, it is estimated to reach a value of around US$ 16.3 Bn by the end of 2025."

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV), a manufacturer of plant-based salon products designed for modern hair care challenges announced that it appointed Gerry Udell, Inc. as representatives of its professional salon products for the states of Connecticut, Delaware, DC, Maine, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia and Maryland.

"Gerry Udell is a highly respected manufacturer's rep organization with a reputation of excellence in the professional beauty space. We believe this partnership will significantly expand our market exposure and strengthen our position in the Northeast territories," said Donald Starace, President of Reviv3.

Gerry Udell Inc. is the largest regional sales agency in the professional beauty industry. The family owned company has been in business for fifty-eight years. Gary Udell, President of Gerry Udell stated, "Our company feels that the Reviv3 hair treatment system has already been tested and proven to be effective in the prevention of hair loss. We believe there is a great opportunity in this category in the professional beauty field." According to Udell, the company has already targeted prospective distributorships that will be able to promote and expand the line to leading salons and spas. Udell stated, "Our entire organization believes Reviv3 Procare will become a major brand in the Professional Beauty industry."

Reviv3 salon products were initially launched in exclusive salons in Italy and New York. The products include a line of hair cleansing, moisturizing, thickening agents, restoratives and environmental defense products that address the hair care challenges of the human body in transition. The company is committed to the cause of thinning hair by restoring the strength, protein and critical moisture that is degraded over time by using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create professional grade products that simply work.

According to a recent report from Research and Markets, Global Vegan Cosmetics Market 2019-2023, "With rising awareness about the negative impacts of animal-derived products, the demand for vegan products, including vegan cosmetics has also increased. Moreover, vegan cosmetics are manufactured from natural or plant-based ingredients which are beneficial for the skin. Vegan cosmetics improve skin health and reduce the chances of acne, dark circles, and other skin abnormalities. Hence, the preference for vegan products is rising among consumers which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the vegan cosmetics market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period."

This demand for plant based products falls in line with many other "millennial trends" that have taken off as of late, as a larger number of consumers continue to care more about their personal health as well as environmental impact. This puts a strong emphasis on companies to begin focusing on plant based products that can be developed sustainably, not only for consumers but for investors as well, who are taking note of this growing trend, particularly seeing the meteoric rise of Beyond Meat. Whether considering hair care, cosmetics or the food we eat, plant based products continue to lead the way into the future.

