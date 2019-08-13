The global digital photo frame market 2019-2023is expected to post a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The demand for smart homes and smart home décor products, such as digital photo frames, is growing across the world. A smart home system provides appropriate connectivity to all home appliances. Home décor products, such as digital photo frames, can be controlled remotely using smart connecting hubs. Thus, the growing demand for high-end smart, connected products across different regions will drive the growth of the global smart digital photo frames market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of smart digital photo frames will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Digital Photo Frame Market: Introduction of Smart Digital Photo Frames

A major reason for the growing adoption of smart and innovative home décor products, such as digital photo frames, is the rising use of smart home technologies such as AI-enabled smart home controllers and smart hubs that can remotely control smart products such as smart digital photo frames. For instance, NixPIay by Creedon Technologies otters smart digital photo frames that are Alexa-enabled. They can be connected with the Amazon Echo voice-controlled device, and the frames can be operated with the voice control assistant of Amazon Echo, Alexa. Uninterrupted and easy connectivity to smart appliances is an essential feature that helps consumers handle and perform tasks remotely. Therefore, many vendors in the digital photo frame market have transformed their product offerings to sync with smart and advanced technologies because of the growing popularity of the IoT.

"Apart from the introduction of smart digital photo frames, other factors such as the introduction of customized digital photo frames and the growing demand for smart home décor products will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Digital Photo Frame Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global digital photo frame market by distribution channel (offline and online), by power source (electricity powered and battery-powered) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing preference for premium digital frames in the region.

