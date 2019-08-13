Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data"), is excited to announce that it is proposing a private placement offering (the "Offering") Whereby it plans to sell up to 4,000,000 units (each a "Unit") a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN$800,000. This injection of capital during a fundamental shift in the market position of Carl Data will allow the continued global commercialisation of its cutting-edge industry-disruptive technology. The proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for the working capital needed for the expansion of Carl Data's business.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of Carl Data (each, a "Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), each full Warrant being exercisable into one Share at a price of $0.50 per Share for a period of two years from the closing date of the Offering. A finders' fee of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering may also be paid.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications.

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

