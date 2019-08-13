

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. rose in line with economist estimates in the month of July, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday, although the report also showed another bigger than expected increase in core consumer prices.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.3 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 percent in both May and June. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.3 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices also rose by 0.3 percent for the second consecutive month, while economists had expected a 0.2 percent uptick.



