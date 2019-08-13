Visiongain Publishes Global Digital Fault Recorder Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Dedicated, Multifunctional), by Installation (Generation, Transmission, Distribution), by Station (Nonautomated, Automated), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• The digital fault recorder is a device proficient of acquiring and memorising up to 32 analogue and 128 digital inputs.
• It is fully configurable and programmable that uses a personal computer connected through serial port. In addition, the application program of the device can be updated locally and remotely.
Market Overview and Trends
• The fault recorder provides for automatic remote transmission of data via Ethernet or modem.
• The digital fault recorder is delivered with a PC management program that allows the complete configuration of the fault recorder with the option of labelling and calibrating the inputs.
• It provides real-time display of the status of all inputs.
• Digital fault recorder triggers that generated the recordings and their key characteristics.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Significant rise in need for reliable power supply system.
• Surge in demand for digital substations.
• Rise in government initiatives for power grid infrastructures
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High capital investment
• Cyber security issues for processor based devices
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Type
• Dedicated Market, 2019-2029
• Multifunctional Market, 2019-2029
Installation
• Generation Market, 2019-2029
• Transmission Market, 2019-2029
• Distribution Market, 2019-2029
Station
• Nonautomated Market, 2019-2029
• Automated Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East Market, 2019-2029
• Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Key players are focusing towards adoption of strategies such as contracts and agreements and new product development.
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved digital fault recorder technology across various sectors.
Companies covered in the report include:
COMPUTEC SRL
CSD Instruments India Private Limited
dfv-technologie
E-Max Instruments
ERLPhase Power Technologies Ltd
GE
GE Grid Solutions
Hathaway
Kingsly Instrumentation & Communication Pvt Ltd
Kinkei
Kocos
LogicLab s.r.l
MB Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd
Mehta Tech
PHOENIX TECHNOLOGIES INC
Procom Systems
Prosoft Systems
Qualitrol
Shandong Kehui Power Automation Co Ltd
Utility Systems Inc
