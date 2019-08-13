Ubique Minerals Limited: Ubique Minerals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 13 , 2019 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique")(CSE:UBQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual meeting of shareholders held on Friday July 26th, 2019. The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to receive the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the period ending July 31, 2018 was approved.

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at seven (7) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the seven (7) nominees as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Votes for Percent votes withheld Percent Roland Crossley

Gerald Harper

David Lonsdale

Larry Quinlan

Gaurav Singh

Peter Wanner

Mark Wettreich 23,690,697

23,690,697

23,690,697

23,690,697

23,690,697

23,690,697

23,690,697 99.999

99.999

99.999

99.999

99.999

99.999

99.999 6

6

6

6

6

6

6 0.001

0.001

0.001

0.001

0.001

0.001

0.001



The resolution to appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labone LLP as the Corporation's auditors was approved and the resolution to re-approve the Corporation's stock option plan was approved.

Shareholders present at the meeting or represented by proxy aggregated 23, 690,703, being 54.26% of all the shareholders at the record date for the meeting.

At a Board meeting held shortly after the Annual Meeting of the Corporation the Board approved the appointment of officers as follows:

Chair of the Board

Chief Executive Officer

Secretary and chief Financial Officer David Lonsdale

Gerald Harper

Gaurav Singh



The Board also confirmed appointments to the Board Committees.

Ubique has announced a private placement (press release dated July 17, 2019) comprising up to 1,250,000 Hard-Dollar Units ("HDU") each priced at $0.075 per Unit and 1,250,000 Flow-Through Units ("FTU") each priced at $0.085 per Unit. Each HDU comprises one share with one warrant attached with the warrant providing the right to buy one share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of this financing by Ubique. Each FTU comprises one share with one warrant attached with the warrant providing the right to buy one share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of this financing by Ubique. The warrants will be subject to an accelerated exercise clause during their 24 month life, in the event that the share price exceeds $0.20 for a period of ten trading days. Prior to exercise of the warrants, if fully subscribed, the total private placement common shares will represent 5.42% of the increased share capital of Ubique. Should all the Units be subscribed and all the warrants be exercised, then an additional $250,000 will be raised for Ubique and the total private placement common shares will represent 10.28% of the increased share capital of Ubique. Insiders of the Company have indicated their interest in participating in this private placement financing. The terms of this private placement are subject to approval by the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE").

The proceeds are intended to be used for additional drilling on Ubique's Daniels Harbour Zinc Project and initial drilling of zinc targets on the adjacent MinKap Resources Inc. ("KAP") option property, on the island of Newfoundland, Canada, other exploration, administrative costs and general working capital for Ubique. The KAP option was announced in press releases dated December 6th, 2018 and February 14th, 2019 and drilling results and drilling plans have been announced in press releases dated October 2nd, 2018, October 29th, 2018 and February 28th, 2019. All these press releases are available from the Company website and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Ubique Minerals Limited.

Ubique Minerals Limited is a zinc exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ). It has focused on exploration of its 100% owned Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland, and was initially funded by private equity including that from Greenbank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC and OTCMKTS:GRNBF and FRA:2TL). Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has undertaken three drilling programs on its Daniel's Harbour zinc project, all of which were successful in delineating zinc mineralization extending from the vicinity of former mine workings. Ubique has an experienced management group and owns an extensive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area. For more information on Ubique please contact Gerald Harper, CEO, at (416) 232-9114 or by email gharper@ubiquezinc.com or see the website at www. ubiqueminerals.com.

Dr. Gerald Harper, P.Geo.(Ont), the CEO of Ubique, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Ubique Minerals Limited., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the business. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Ubique can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ubique disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

