Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

Increase in overall gross margin to 44% provides gross profit of $3.4 million and smaller net loss despite decline in revenues

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $7,867,396 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $8,453,165 for the same period in 2018, a 7% decline in top line revenue. Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $3,425,915 compared to $3,159,594 in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 8% in overall gross profit year over year, despite the revenue decline. Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $334,582, compared to $636,286 for the same period 2018, an improvement of $301,704 year over year. Net loss attributable to the Company was $357,129 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $754,350 for the same period in 2018, an improvement of $397,221, or 53% year over year.

Product revenue results were highlighted by growth in cogeneration sales of 10% as chiller sales declined 14% year over year. Total services related revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 9% over the prior year period, due to certain engineering service projects.

Overall gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 44% compared to 37% for the same period in 2018, above management's targeted 35-40% gross margin range. Product gross margin was 37% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 40% for the same period in 2018. Service gross margin was 48% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 34% for the same period in 2018 due to an increase in margins recognized on installation projects during the quarter. Energy production gross margin was 37% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 44% for the same period in 2018.

On a combined basis, operating expenses decreased to $3,760,497 for the second quarter of 2019 from $3,795,880 in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $35,383. Research and development costs decreased by 9% to $372,545, while selling expenses rose 11% to $704,700. These fluctuations, along with the decrease in G&A costs of $67,453, accounted for the net decrease in operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA(1), excluding the unrealized gain or loss on marketable securities, stock-compensation expense and merger related expenses, was negative $205,030 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to negative $329,541 for the second quarter of 2018, an improvement of $124,511, or 38% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first six months of 2019 was positive $473,056 compared to negative $25,810 for the first six months of 2018, an improvement of $498,866. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on equity securities, goodwill impairment charges and merger related expenses. See table following the statements of operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA as well as important disclosures about the company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

"While the second quarter has historically seen lower revenues, we made excellent progress in terms of improving our overall margins," commented Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO. "Our backlog is as strong as ever, and we fully expect product sales and revenues to increase in the second half of the year with the goal of maintaining full year positive adjusted EBITDA. We are also very excited about a significant opportunity for an order for upwards of 3 megawatts of InVerde cogeneration equipment that, while not in our backlog, could be decided upon in the second half of the year with resulting equipment sales in the first half of 2020. Our growing product backlog, strong service margins, and increased interest in our Ultera emission technology is exciting for the Company, and I am very enthusiastic about our prospects for the remainder of the year and into 2020."

Backlog of products and installations was $25 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019 and stood at $28 million as of August 9, 2019.

Major Highlights:

Financial

Revenues were $7.87 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 7% decline from the same period in 2018.

Revenue from energy production for the quarter was $578,299, a reduction from the previous year's total by $929,923. This decline is due to the sales of certain of the Company's energy producing assets and the seasonality of those assets that the company retained versus those sold as reported previously.

Overall gross margin increased from 37% to 44%, resulting in gross profit of $3.4 million, an increase of 8% over the same period in 2018 resulting from an increase in service gross margin.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $357,129 compared to $754,350 for the same period in 2018, an improvement of $397,221, year over year.

Net loss per share was $0.01 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.03 for the comparative period in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA(1), excluding unrealized gain or loss on marketable equity securities, stock-compensation expense and merger related expenses, was negative $205,030 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to negative $329,541 for the second quarter of 2018, an improvement of $124,511. Adjusted EBITDA(1), excluding goodwill impairment, unrealized gain or loss on marketable equity securities, stock-compensation expense and merger related expenses, was positive $473,056 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to negative $25,810 for the same period in 2018, an improvement of $498,866.

Sales & Operations

Obtained order for 1 MW microgrid project for a large residential building under construction in New York City.

Sold additional chillers to two different marijuana cultivation facilities located in Massachusetts, bringing total number of Tecochill chillers in Massachusetts cultivation facilities to 16.

First sale of Tecochill to Nevada marijuana cultivation facility.

First Tecofrost sale added to backlog with sale and installation planned for Massachusetts facility in the fourth quarter.

Current sales backlog of equipment and installations as of August 9, 2019 is $28 million, comprised of $16 million of installation services and $12 million of products.

Large 2-3 MW InVerde cogeneration order not currently in backlog expected to be decided in the third quarter of 2019 and would result in a new eleventh North American service center.

Improvements in Tecochill design incorporated to improve heat recovery and wider range of outside temperature conditions.

Emissions Technology

Ultera Emissions System - Forklift Truck Application. Following review of the testing from two engine tuning iterations designed to minimize emissions, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) and its parent company agreed to send emissions engineers to Tecogen's facility in Massachusetts to pursue final optimization and certification as a near-zero emissions system. This collaboration is scheduled to begin during the last week of September 2019.

Ultera Emissions System - Stationary Engines. The Company has received an order to complete the engineering of an upsized Ultera system for use in municipal water pumping in Southern California for an 800-horsepower Caterpillar natural gas engine. This system would have more than twice the capacity of the Company's largest system to date. The engineering has been completed and will be submitted this week for review by the water district. Orders for two upsized systems are anticipated in early 2020.

Ultera Emissions System - Automotive Catalyst Development. In the first phase of a program to advance the Ultera technology for mobile applications our research activities identified a promising catalyst material to improve performance of the Ultera process. Testing of the new catalyst is scheduled to conclude in September 2019.

Conference Call Scheduled for Today at 11:00 am ET

Tecogen will host a conference call today to discuss the second quarter results beginning at 11:00 am eastern time. To listen to the call dial (877) 407-7186 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen Second Quarter 2019 earnings call. Please begin dialing 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. The earnings press release will be available on the Company website at www.Tecogen.com in the "News and Events" section under "About Us." The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To view the associated slides, register for and listen to the webcast, go to https://ir.tecogen.com/ir.calendar. Following the call, the webcast will be archived for 14 days.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback, dial (877) 660-6853 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations and use Conference Call ID#: 13672659.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecopower, Tecofrost and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any accompanying documents, contain "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors", among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke

P: 781-466-6402

E: Benjamin.Locke@tecogen.com

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,087,970 $ 272,552 Accounts receivable, net 11,628,702 14,176,452 Unbilled revenue 5,829,365 4,893,259 Inventory, net 6,990,697 6,294,862 Due from related party - 9,405 Prepaid and other current assets 640,516 722,042 Total current assets 26,177,250 26,368,572 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,763,500 11,273,115 Right of use assets 2,421,581 - Intangible assets, net 1,554,634 2,893,990 Goodwill 5,281,867 8,975,065 Other assets 557,544 393,651 TOTAL ASSETS $ 39,756,376 $ 49,904,393 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Revolving line of credit, bank $ - $ 2,009,435 Accounts payable 6,234,846 7,153,330 Accrued expenses 2,061,601 1,528,014 Deferred revenue 1,832,493 2,507,541 Lease obligations, current 520,667 - Total current liabilities 10,649,607 13,198,320 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 96,937 2,375,700 Lease obligations, long-term 1,900,914 - Unfavorable contract liability, net 2,754,497 6,292,599 Total liabilities 15,401,955 21,866,619 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' equity: Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,840,806 and 24,824,746 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 24,841 24,825 Additional paid-in capital 56,525,590 56,427,928 Accumulated deficit (32,307,301 ) (28,670,095 ) Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity 24,243,130 27,782,658 Noncontrolling interest 111,291 255,116 Total stockholders' equity 24,354,421 28,037,774 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 39,756,376 $ 49,904,393



TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)(1)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenues Products $ 2,445,448 $ 2,483,657 Services 4,843,649 4,461,283 Energy production 578,299 1,508,225 Total revenues 7,867,396 8,453,165 Cost of sales Products 1,546,752 1,491,810 Services 2,530,175 2,962,040 Energy production 364,554 839,721 Total cost of sales 4,441,481 5,293,571 Gross profit 3,425,915 3,159,594 Operating expenses General and administrative 2,683,252 2,750,705 Selling 704,700 635,396 Research and development 372,545 409,779 Total operating expenses 3,760,497 3,795,880 Loss from operations (334,582 ) (636,286 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 66 4,830 Interest expense (17,005 ) (9,802 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities 19,681 (59,042 ) Total other income (expense), net 2,742 (64,014 ) Loss before provision for state income taxes (331,840 ) (700,300 ) Provision for state income taxes 15,955 38,864 Consolidated net loss (347,795 ) (739,164 ) Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (9,334 ) (15,186 ) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (357,129 ) $ (754,350 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 24,826,311 24,818,459

Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (357,129 ) $ (754,350 ) Interest expense, net 16,939 4,972 Income taxes 15,955 38,864 Depreciation & amortization, net 98,988 187,069 EBITDA (225,247 ) (523,445 ) Stock based compensation 39,898 38,062 Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities (19,681 ) 59,042 Merger related expenses - 96,800 Adjusted EBITDA $ (205,030 ) $ (329,541 )

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenues Products $ 5,469,974 $ 6,157,163 Services 8,754,945 9,180,669 Energy production 1,819,108 3,290,760 Total revenues 16,044,027 18,628,592 Cost of sales Products 3,490,214 3,900,925 Services 5,004,708 5,744,894 Energy production 1,164,431 1,985,376 Total cost of sales 9,659,353 11,631,195 Gross profit 6,384,674 6,997,397 Operating expenses General and administrative 5,338,663 5,540,255 Selling 1,397,954 1,310,514 Research and development 717,627 712,009 Gain on sale of assets (1,081,049 ) - Goodwill impairment 3,693,198 - Total operating expenses 10,066,393 7,562,778 Loss from operations (3,681,719 ) (565,381 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 598 3,758 Interest expense (45,031 ) (22,815 ) Unrealized loss on investment securities (19,680 ) (78,723 ) Total other expense, net (64,113 ) (97,780 ) Loss before provision for state income taxes (3,745,832 ) (663,161 ) Provision for state income taxes 7,786 38,864 Consolidated net loss (3,753,618 ) (702,025 ) (Income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 116,412 (31,567 ) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (3,637,206 ) (733,592 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 24,822,555 24,811,034

Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (3,637,206 ) $ (733,592 ) Interest & other expense, net 44,433 19,057 Income taxes 7,786 38,864 Depreciation & amortization, net 267,232 386,250 EBITDA (3,317,755 ) (289,421 ) Stock based compensation 77,933 78,478 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities 19,680 78,723 Merger related expenses - 106,410 Goodwill impairment 3,693,198 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 473,056 $ (25,810 )

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Consolidated net loss $ (3,753,618 ) $ (702,025 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, accretion and amortization, net 267,232 386,250 Gain on contract termination - (124,732 ) Provision on inventory reserve - 1,000 Stock-based compensation 77,933 78,478 Goodwill impairment 3,693,198 - (Gain) loss on sale of assets (1,081,049 ) 13,343 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 29,849 4,395 Non-cash interest expense 12,087 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable 2,517,901 (1,732,029 ) Unbilled revenue (936,106 ) (345,324 ) Inventory (695,835 ) (403,785 ) Due from related party 9,405 585,492 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (15,282 ) (83,840 ) Other non-current assets 59,683 74,424 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable (918,484 ) (1,017,610 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (380,351 ) 529,325 Deferred revenue (966,776 ) 247,669 Interest payable, related party - (52,265 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,080,213 ) (2,541,234 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (52,444 ) (149,453 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 5,000,000 3,606 Purchases of intangible assets (22,738 ) (149,264 ) Cash acquired in asset acquisition - 442,786 Expenses associated with asset acquisition - (900 ) Payment of stock issuance costs (1,011 ) - Distributions to noncontrolling interest (27,413 ) (34,300 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 4,896,394 112,475 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on revolving line of credit, net (2,021,519 ) 2,702,828 Payments for debt issuance costs - (145,011 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 20,756 63,305 Payment on loan due to related party - (850,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,000,763 ) 1,771,122 Change in cash and cash equivalents 815,418 (657,637 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 272,552 1,673,072 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,087,970 $ 1,015,435 Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information: Cash paid for interest $ 23,551 $ 79,079 Cash paid for taxes $ 28,524 $ 38,864



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, this news release contains information about EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and merger related expenses), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

SOURCE: Tecogen Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555647/Tecogen-Announces-Second-Quarter-2019-Results