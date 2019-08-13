ADCORE Inc.: Adcore Announces Renewal of $125 Million Contract with IGAA to Manage Its Online Advertising Spend Over 5 Years

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Adcore Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO), a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to enhance and maximize Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"), announced that the Israeli Government Advertising Agency ("IGAA"), on behalf of the Israel Ministry of Tourism, has renewed its contract for another year.

Currently in its second year, the original five-year contract calls for Adcore to manage, jointly with Maple Team Ltd., a budget of CAD$25 million in online advertising spend per year and is renewable annually without requirement of further government tendering.

Since implementation of the contract, tourism in Israel has increased 14% from 2017 to 2018 to a record 4.4 million visitor arrivals. Parties believe that the Adcore platform, currently being used to power IGAA's advertising campaigns, has contributed to greater effectiveness in reaching potential tourists, as is evidenced by the outstanding results.

"The renewal of this contract is a significant vote of confidence in Adcore's technologies and services" stated Omri Brill, Adcore's CEO. "We continue to deliver industry-leading technologies and services to help online travel advertisers scale-up their digital marketing campaigns."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies. Adcore's suite of solutions empowers digital advertisers with automated solutions to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"). Adcore's technologies are designed for in-house marketing professionals, freelancers and advertising agencies to scale their SEM activity and maximize their ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") engine, Adcore offers a unique SEM platform. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner.

Adcore serves hundreds of clients worldwide including: Digital Marketing Agencies, e-Commerce Businesses, Travel, Financial Technology and Gaming Companies and its strength as an agile and leading player in the industry has led to winning the largest online tender to date in Israel, a co-managed 5-year $125 million contract with the Israel Government Advertising Agency.

Established in 2006 and majority-owned by its founder and CEO, Mr. Omri Brill, the Corporation employs over thirty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Ontario and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investor

