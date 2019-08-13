A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the expansion of its market intelligence solutions portfolio. This blog provides comprehensive insights about the new additions to Infiniti's market intelligence services and also gives an overview of case studies highlighting the success stories of some of their top clients that were achieved by leveraging these solutions.

A sound business strategy is the cornerstone to the success of any organization and market intelligence solutions play a key role in helping businesses achieve this. Successful market intelligence services provide concrete answers to questions relating to current and potential customers and competitors. It also helps companies determine their internal goals. Market intelligence solutions use information that is derived through the effective collection of data, which is then used to analyze the behavior and sentiments to conclude with information pertaining to markets, customers, and competitors.

Market intelligence solutions portfolio

Market opportunity assessment

Market opportunity assessment is a part of Infiniti's market intelligence solutions portfolio. It helps businesses identify opportunities and risks that they are likely to come across in a particular market. This ensures that companies understand and evaluate the market before building and establishing their business there. Infiniti's market opportunity assessment can help you review potential barriers to market entry, analyze distribution channels, conduct Porter's five forces analysis, and assess markets' readiness for new offerings.

Market entry research

Infiniti's market entry research solution has helped several clients to de-risk their market entry decisions and shape their entry strategies in markets around the globe. Experts at Infiniti review micro and macro-economic environments, identify potential barriers to market entry, compare competitor offerings with available alternatives and help clients build robust route-to-market strategies.

Market scanning and monitoring

Market scanning and monitoring involve continually and actively monitoring the external environment in order to identify customer needs, anticipate competitive actions, and, identify technological changes that will provide new market opportunities or help create new market disruptions. Infiniti's market scanning monitoring solutions help businesses keep tabs on target market segments, forecast demand-supply shifts, track emerging market trends, regional market developments, and provide insights on the potential impact of changing factors on business segments.

